Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Rostam Performs “From the Back of a Cab” on Corden: Watch

In support of his recent album Changephobia

Rostam back of a cab corden perform watch listen stream
Rostam performs on The Late Late Show (CBS)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 10, 2021 | 10:40am ET

    Rostam dialed into The Late Late Show with James Corden to perform the Changephobia track “From the Back of a Cab”.

    The set opened with a short, awkward interview. “Is this your house?” Corden asked, to which Rostam laughed surprisingly loudly and said, “It’s my studio.” Corden inquired if he needed some paintings for the blank white walls, and the former Vampire Weekend member politely explained that the sound panelling couldn’t support the weight of a nail. Fun!

    The pace picked up when they got on the subject of Rostam’s new solo album Changephobia, and his tightly-choreographed rendition of “From the Back of a Cab” made the short wait well worth it. It opened with Rostam emerging from the rear of a modern day Hansom, and the camera tracked him as he paced a loop around his band in a picturesque warehouse set. Check it out below.

    Related Video

    Besides his solo work, Rostam recently produced HAIM’s stellar record Women in Music Pt. III, contributed to a voters’ rights compilation, and set Amanda Gorman’s Inauguration poem to music.

Latest Stories

Migos Debut New Song "Avalanche" on Fallon

Migos Debut New Song "Avalanche" on Fallon: Watch

June 10, 2021

The Wallfowers roots & wings late late show james corden new song WHO’S THAT MAN WALKING ‘ROUND MY GARDEN

The Wallflowers Share New Song "Who's That Man Walking 'Round My Garden", Perform on Corden: Watch

June 9, 2021

Sharon Van Etten Angel Olsen Fallon

Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen Perform "Like I Used To" on Fallon: Watch

June 9, 2021

Linda Lindas Kimmel

The Linda Lindas Rip Through "Racist, Sexist Boy" on Kimmel: Watch

June 4, 2021

 

bleachers new song how dare you want more fallon tonight show jimmy jack antonoff new single debut listen watch stream

Bleachers Goes Full Bruce Springsteen with Performance of "How Dare You Want More" on Fallon: Watch

May 27, 2021

BROCKHAMPTON Colbert

BROCKHAMPTON Perform "DON'T SHOOT UP THE PARTY" on Colbert: Watch

May 27, 2021

bts colbert butter late show hand gestures

BTS Perform "Butter", Introduce New Hand Gestures on Colbert: Watch

May 26, 2021

St Vincent on Fallon

St. Vincent Takes Us Back to 1973 with Performance of "Down" on Fallon: Watch

May 26, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rostam Performs "From the Back of a Cab" on Corden: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale