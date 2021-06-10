Rostam Performs “From the Back of a Cab” on Corden: Watch

Rostam dialed into The Late Late Show with James Corden to perform the Changephobia track “From the Back of a Cab”.

The set opened with a short, awkward interview. “Is this your house?” Corden asked, to which Rostam laughed surprisingly loudly and said, “It’s my studio.” Corden inquired if he needed some paintings for the blank white walls, and the former Vampire Weekend member politely explained that the sound panelling couldn’t support the weight of a nail. Fun!

The pace picked up when they got on the subject of Rostam’s new solo album Changephobia, and his tightly-choreographed rendition of “From the Back of a Cab” made the short wait well worth it. It opened with Rostam emerging from the rear of a modern day Hansom, and the camera tracked him as he paced a loop around his band in a picturesque warehouse set. Check it out below.

Besides his solo work, Rostam recently produced HAIM’s stellar record Women in Music Pt. III, contributed to a voters’ rights compilation, and set Amanda Gorman’s Inauguration poem to music.