RZA Announces New Album RZA vs. Bobby Digital, Shares “Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater”: Stream

The Wu-Tang Clan member's forthcoming album is out August 6th

rza new song saturday afternoon kung fu theater
RZA, photo by Kyle Christy
June 25, 2021 | 3:05pm ET

    RZA has shared a new single called “Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater”. It’s the first preview of the Wu-Tang Clan member’s forthcoming album, RZA vs. Bobby Digital, a dual-persona project due out August 6th. The track — as well as the entire album — was produced exclusively by DJ Scratch, allowing RZA’s instantly-recognizable MCing to take the forefront.

    “Lyrically the hip-hop part of me had a chance to re-emerge during quarantine,” RZA said in a statement. “Giving Scratch the reins as a producer and me taking the reins as an MC, that’s what frees me up creatively and lets me play more with lyrical gags and lyrical flows because I don’t have to be focused on everything. [Scratch] delivered tracks that resonated and brought me back to a sound that I felt was missing. For me it was really natural to flow and write to these songs.”

    RZA vs. Bobby Digital will see RZA’s mellower side spar with Bobby Digital, his “aggressive, womanizing alter-ego.” “Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater” is a sample of what we can expect to hear from Bobby Digital, with his gritty flow backed by a triumphant beat. You can listen to the track below.

    RZA revived his Bobby Digital persona earlier this year for “Pugilism”, the lead single from his other upcoming album titled Digital Potions. That album, not to be confused with RZA vs. Bobby Digital, is dropping later this year, too.

