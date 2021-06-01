Samia Announces New Scout EP, Shares “Show Up”: Stream

Indie artist Samia has announced a new EP entitled Scout, set for a two-part release this summer. The four-track collection is described as a spiritual elder sibling to Samia’s 2020 debut full-length, The Baby, and our first listen of this more matured sound comes with the song “Show Up”.

If The Baby was a young woman looking for self-confidence, Scout is the “slightly older sister letting her know that everything is gonna be alright,” as Samia explained in a press statement.

The EP’s penultimate song, “Show Up”, that serves as the lead single. With a confident streak that belies the shoegazey strains, Samia sings of pushing through a year of disappointments by listening “to Muna at dawn” and remembering what brings her joy: “Nothing could ever stop/ My ass from showing up/ To sing another song/ for the people I love.”

Related Video

That sentimentality is emphasized in the music video for “Show Up”, which finds Samia singing from an empty stage illuminated by projected images of those that matter most to her. Watch the visuals below.

The Baby arrives digitally on July 23rd and on physical formats August 13th via Grand Jury. Pre-orders and pre-saves are available here

Earlier in the year, Samia released The Baby Reimagined, a remixes and covers collection featuring Anjimile, Briston Maroney, Bartees Strange, The Districts, Palehound, and others. Despite all the love the LP has received, the pandemic jammed up any 2020 tour plans behind the release.

Raring to hit the road, Samia is set to tour with Sylvan Esso this fall, followed by a number of headlining dates with support from Savannah Conley. Check the full itinerary ahead. Although tickets are available via Ticketmaster, some of those headline shows are already sold out, so you can also check the secondary market.

Scout EP Artwork:

Scout EP Tracklist:

01. As You Are

02. Show Up

03. Elephant

04. The Promise (feat. Jelani Aryeh)

Samia 2021 Tour Dates:

09/06 — Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield *

09/07 — Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *

09/09 — Berkeley, CA — The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *

09/10 — Los Angeles, CA — The Greek Theatre *

09/11 — San Diego, CA — SOMA *

09/13 — Salt Lake City, UT — Union Event Center *

09/14 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom *

09/16 — Tulsa, OK — Cain’s Ballroom *

09/17 — Austin, TX — The Moody Amphitheater *

09/18 — Dallas, TX — South Side Ballroom *

09/19 — Houston, TX — Bayou Music Center *

09/21 — Atlanta, GA — Roxy Theatre *

09/22 — Asheville, NC — Rabbit Rabbit *

09/24 — Chicago, IL @ Schubas #

09/25 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line #

09/26 — Kansas City, MO @ Recordbar #

09/28 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hifi #

09/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s #

10/01 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall #

10/02 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom #

10/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe #

10/05 – Washington DC @ Songbyrd #

10/07 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement #

10/08 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement #

* = w/ Sylvan Esso

# = w/ Savannah Conley