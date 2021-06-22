Scooby-Doo/Courage the Cowardly Dog Crossover Straight Outta Nowhere Gets First Trailer: Watch

If you’re in the mood for some throwback toons, you’re in luck. Today, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment unveiled the first trailer for Straight Outta Nowhere, a forthcoming crossover feature film between Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! and Courage the Cowardly Dog. After all, the only thing better than one adventuring cartoon dog is two adventuring cartoon dogs.

Straight Outta Nowhere follows the members of Mystery Incorporated as they venture to Nowhere, Kansas, the hometown of Courage and his owners. Things appear to only get wackier from there, as Scooby and his posse look to Courage for help in navigating all of Nowhere’s oddities. Frank Welker and Marty Grabstein will reprise their voice roles as Scooby and Courage, respectively. The movie will be available to purchase digitally and on DVD September 14th.

“[The film] is definitely going to trigger acute nostalgia for those of us who grew up watching both Scooby-Doo and Courage shows, and it will also bring these wonderful characters to a new generation of viewers,” director Cecilia Aranovich said in a statement. “Merging the two worlds in a cohesive manner was one of the most challenging aspects of production. But I feel we found the right balance by bringing in the design elements and the color palette from the Courage world, as well as infusing Scooby and the gang with the more over-the-top takes and reactions that are so characteristic of Courage.” Watch the trailer for Straight Outta Nowhere below.

In other Scooby Doo crossover news, Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose recently voiced an animated version of himself in an episode of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? Early last year, the Great Dane himself had plans to go on tour with none other than Björk’s costume designer, Edda Gudmundsdottir. And, while we’re on the topic of revived 2000s cartoons, Paramount+ is also rebooting Nickelodeon staples Rugrats and The Fairly OddParents this year.