Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Scooby-Doo/Courage the Cowardly Dog Crossover Straight Outta Nowhere Gets First Trailer: Watch

The animated feature arrives September 14th

courage the cowardly dog scooby doo straight outta nowhere first trailer
courage the cowardly dog scooby doo straight outta nowhere first trailer
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 22, 2021 | 6:08pm ET

    If you’re in the mood for some throwback toons, you’re in luck. Today, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment unveiled the first trailer for Straight Outta Nowhere, a forthcoming crossover feature film between Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! and Courage the Cowardly Dog. After all, the only thing better than one adventuring cartoon dog is two adventuring cartoon dogs.

    Straight Outta Nowhere follows the members of Mystery Incorporated as they venture to Nowhere, Kansas, the hometown of Courage and his owners. Things appear to only get wackier from there, as Scooby and his posse look to Courage for help in navigating all of Nowhere’s oddities. Frank Welker and Marty Grabstein will reprise their voice roles as Scooby and Courage, respectively. The movie will be available to purchase digitally and on DVD September 14th.

    “[The film] is definitely going to trigger acute nostalgia for those of us who grew up watching both Scooby-Doo and Courage shows, and it will also bring these wonderful characters to a new generation of viewers,” director Cecilia Aranovich said in a statement. “Merging the two worlds in a cohesive manner was one of the most challenging aspects of production. But I feel we found the right balance by bringing in the design elements and the color palette from the Courage world, as well as infusing Scooby and the gang with the more over-the-top takes and reactions that are so characteristic of Courage.” Watch the trailer for Straight Outta Nowhere below.

    Related Video

    In other Scooby Doo crossover news, Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose recently voiced an animated version of himself in an episode of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? Early last year, the Great Dane himself had plans to go on tour with none other than Björk’s costume designer, Edda Gudmundsdottir. And, while we’re on the topic of revived 2000s cartoons, Paramount+ is also rebooting Nickelodeon staples Rugrats and The Fairly OddParents this year.

Latest Stories

Rachel Zegler Snow White live-action remake musical movie feature film West Side Story actress

West Side Story Star Rachel Zegler Cast as Snow White in Live-Action Remake

June 22, 2021

bryan cranston and annette bening star in paramount plus jerry and marge go large film paramount plus lottery

Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening Starring in Paramount+'s Jerry and Marge Go Large

June 21, 2021

Warner vinyl soundtrack reissue series dark knight space jam goodfellas inglorious basterds

Warner Announces Vinyl Soundtrack Series with The Dark Knight, Space Jam, Goodfellas

June 21, 2021

henry golding snake eyes g.i. joe origins full trailer watch

Henry Golding Gets Recruited by a Shadowy Ninja Clan in New Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Trailer: Watch

June 21, 2021

 

will smith new autobiography will mark manson

Will Smith Details First Autobiography

June 21, 2021

Fargo Tribeca Recap

Inside The Fargo 25th Anniversary Cast Reunion With Steve Buscemi and More: Tribeca Review

June 19, 2021

No Sudden Move Review

Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move Is Another Dynamite Heist: Tribeca Review

June 18, 2021

wiz khalifa cast as funk legend george clinton in upcoming nigel bogart biopic

Wiz Khalifa to Play Funk Legend George Clinton in Upcoming Biopic Spinning Gold

June 18, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Scooby-Doo/Courage the Cowardly Dog Crossover Straight Outta Nowhere Gets First Trailer: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale