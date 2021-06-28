Scott Weiland Biopic in the Works

A biopic on Scott Weiland, based on the late Stone Temple Pilots singer’s own memoir, is in the works at Dark Pictures.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is titled Paper Hearts and intends to tell Weiland’s turbulent life story through the singer’s own words. Relying on Weiland’s 2012 autobiography, Not Dead & Not for Sale, Dark Pictures co-founder and self-professed STP super fan Jennifer Erwin is writing the film’s script with Anne Beagan.

“I’s an honor to have the trust to tell Scott’s story and the ability to portray the lesser known sides of him – the loving and tender man he was, the high school athlete he was, the melancholy soul he was and the legendary frontman that he will always be,” Erwin said in a statement (via THR).

“Scott was glamorous, complicated and wounded. His childhood had a big effect on his struggles with addiction,” Began added.

Dark Pictures has the full cooperation of Weiland’s estate and will have access to unreleased music from Weiland.

“We want to make the most authentic film possible about this remarkable artist,” said Orian Williams, a producer on the film. “Beyond Scott’s page turning memoir, connecting with those closest to Scott is important to get the details right.”

As singer of Stone Temple Pilots and the supergroup Velvet Revolver, Weiland was considered one of the most talented frontmen of his generation, lauded for his powerful vocals and charismatic on-stage persona. Unfortunately, Weiland battled drug addiction for much of his life, and in December 2015 he passed away from an accidental overdose at the age of 48.