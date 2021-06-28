Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Scott Weiland Biopic in the Works

Paper Hearts will be based on Weiland's own memoir

Scott Weiland biopic
Scott Weiland, photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 28, 2021 | 10:26am ET

    A biopic on Scott Weiland, based on the late Stone Temple Pilots singer’s own memoir, is in the works at Dark Pictures.

    According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is titled Paper Hearts and intends to tell Weiland’s turbulent life story through the singer’s own words. Relying on Weiland’s 2012 autobiography, Not Dead & Not for Sale, Dark Pictures co-founder and self-professed STP super fan Jennifer Erwin is writing the film’s script with Anne Beagan.

    “I’s an honor to have the trust to tell Scott’s story and the ability to portray the lesser known sides of him – the loving and tender man he was, the high school athlete he was, the melancholy soul he was and the legendary frontman that he will always be,” Erwin said in a statement (via THR).

    Related Video

    “Scott was glamorous, complicated and wounded. His childhood had a big effect on his struggles with addiction,” Began added.

    Dark Pictures has the full cooperation of Weiland’s estate and will have access to unreleased music from Weiland.

    “We want to make the most authentic film possible about this remarkable artist,” said Orian Williams, a producer on the film. “Beyond Scott’s page turning memoir, connecting with those closest to Scott is important to get the details right.”

    As singer of Stone Temple Pilots and the supergroup Velvet Revolver, Weiland was considered one of the most talented frontmen of his generation, lauded for his powerful vocals and charismatic on-stage persona. Unfortunately, Weiland battled drug addiction for much of his life, and in December 2015 he passed away from an accidental overdose at the age of 48.

Latest Stories

quentin tarantino doubles down on plans to retire after next film

Quentin Tarantino Doubles Down on Plans to Retire After His Next Film

June 26, 2021

Fast And Furious Movies Ranked

Every Fast and Furious Movie Ranked by Least Family to Most Family

June 25, 2021

halloween kills full trailer

Michael Myers Rises Again in New Halloween Kills Trailer: Watch

June 25, 2021

Tobey Maguire Babylon

Tobey Maguire to Star in Damien Chazelle's Babylon, Marking First On-Screen Role in Seven Years

June 25, 2021

 

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings new trailer abomination fin fang foom

Marvel Unleashes the Legend of the Ten Rings in New Shang-Chi Trailer: Watch

June 24, 2021

Samuel L Jackson honorary Oscar Academy Awards honor Elaine May Liv Ullmann humanitarian award Danny Glover Samuel L. Jackson in Pulp Fiction (Miramax)

Samuel L. Jackson to Receive Honorary Oscar, Marking His First-Ever Academy Award

June 24, 2021

the harder they fall trailer jonathan majors idris elba netflix

Jonathan Majors Hunts Idris Elba in New Trailer for The Harder They Fall: Watch

June 24, 2021

Zola Director Interview

How Janicza Bravo Adapted a Twitter Thread Into Zola, 2021’s Must-See "Stressful Comedy"

June 24, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Scott Weiland Biopic in the Works

Menu Shop Search Sale