System of a Down’s Serj Tankian Shares 24-Minute Classical Piano Concerto “Disarming Time”: Stream

System of a Down singer Serj Tankian has shared a 24-minute classical piano piece, “Disarming Time: A Modern Piano Concerto”. The composition is a part of his upcoming Cool Gardens Poetry Suite, out July 9th.

Tankian’s unbridled creativity shines through on the epic track, which weaves various aural textures into a “Dada-esque tapestry of classical to modern mini compositions,” according to the press release.

Nothing seems totally random, however, with the combination of instruments (pianos, strings, ethnic instrumentation, choirs, etc.) building to a Philip Glass-like grandeur. Accompanying the piece is a visual collage made by Tankian using his own pictures and videos.

“When quarantine hit and all our projects and releases were cancelled, I started itching for a musical challenge,” Tankian explained. “One night sitting in bed looking through different voice memos on the iPhone, I realized I have this huge trove of short, special, unrealized musical ideas. Right then the thought of creating an epic piece utilizing them all made me smile. So I recorded them all and started arranging the instrumentation to create this incredibly unique musical experience. I mean, who the f**k listens to 24 minutes of music as one piece today? We’re about to find out :)”

The concerto is part of a larger piece, Tankian’s upcoming Cool Gardens Poetry Suite release. Across four tracks running 48 minutes, Tankian narrates 87 poems from his first published poetry book, Cool Gardens. The classical compositions will serve as bed music for the spoken word, though the single release of “Disarming Time” remains instrumental.

The prolific musician just released the solo Elasticity EP last month and was the subject of a documentary, Truth to Power, regarding his activism. If that’s not enough, Tankian has future releases lined up for later this year, including an assemblage of 25 cinematic soundscapes called Cinematique to be released in two parts in August. Tankian’s soundtrack scores for Truth to Power and the Armenian-American doc I Am Not Alone are also set for release in 2021.

Watch Serj Tankian’s video for “Disarming Time: A Modern Piano Concerto” below. You can digitally pre-save the Cool Gardens Poetry Suite via Distrokid.

Cool Gardens Poetry Suite Artwork:

Cool Gardens Poetry Suite Tracklist:

01. Cinematic Piano Theme (With Poetry)

02. Les Melodies (With Poetry)

03. Percussion (With Poetry)

04. Disarming Time: A Modern Piano Concerto (With Poetry)