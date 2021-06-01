Menu
Seth Rogen’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles CGI Reboot Set for 2023 Release

Nickelodeon's animated adventure will arrive in theaters on August 11th, 2023

seth rogen teenage mutant ninja turtles animated reboot nickelodeon
Seth Rogen (photo by Jason Mendez) and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Nickelodeon)
June 1, 2021 | 4:00pm ET

Cowabunga, dudes! Seth Rogen has announced his take on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will hit theaters on August 11th, 2023 via Nickelodeon, with distribution handled by Paramount.

Rogen announced the release date for his CG-animated reboot of the heroes in a half shell on Twitter, sharing a paper sketch with details about the Nickelodeon film. In addition to Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael, it appears fearless news reporter April O’Neil will be a central figure in the movie. Check out the announcement below.

The Canadian-American actor and director is producing the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot with his Point Grey Pictures partners Evan Goldberg and president James Weaver. Brendan O’Brien (Neighbors and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising) is penning the script, with Jeff Rowe (Gravity Falls) directing.

Since its beginnings as a comic book in 1984, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise has spanned a series of ’90s live-action films, several animated TV shows, a 2007 CGI movie called TMNT, and a pair of Michael Bay-produced live-action/CGI blended movies in the 2010s. Nickelodeon picked up the rights to the series in 2009, leading to the Bay films and the two most recent animated series, the 3D rendered Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and 2D Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is just Rogen’s latest comics book-related endeavor. He is currently producing the live action The Boys and the animated Invincible (in which he also has a voice role), both on Amazon Prime. Rogen and Goldberg also developed and executive produced the TV adaptation of Preacher, which ran for four seasons between 2016 and 2019 on AMC.

