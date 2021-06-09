Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen Perform “Like I Used To” on Fallon: Watch

Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen recently joined forces for a new collaborative single called “Like I Used To”. On Tuesday night, the duo appeared on The Tonight Show to perform the song live for the first time. Watch the replay below.

Backing Van Etten and Olsen for the performance were Rhys Hastings (drums), Griffin Goldsmith (drums), Nicole Lawrence (guitar), Emily Elhaj (bass), and Charley Damski (keys).

Though Van Etten and Olsen have run in the same circles for over a decade, “Like I Used To” marks their first collaboration. “Even though we weren’t super close, I always felt supported by Angel and considered her a peer in this weird world of touring. We highway high-fived many times along the way,” Van Etten said in a statement. “I finally got the courage in June of 2020 to reach out to see if she would want to sing together. I got greedy and quickly sent her a track I had been working on.”

“I’ve met with Sharon here and there throughout the years and have always felt too shy to ask her what she’s been up to or working on,” added Olsen. “The song reminded me immediately of getting back to where I started, before music was expected of me, or much was expected of me, a time that remains pure and real in my heart.”

Earlier this year, Van Etten celebrated the ten-year anniversary of her debut album Epic with an expanded reissue featuring covers by Fiona Apple, IDLES, Shamir, and more. She followed it up with the live album epic Ten: Live from Zebulon. As for Olsen, she recently released her first-ever box set Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories, which compiles her two recent albums, All Mirrors and Whole New Mess, alongside a B-sides called called Far Memory.