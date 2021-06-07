Shinedown Map Out 2021 US Tour, Top Billboard’s Greatest All-Time Mainstream Rock Artist List

Shinedown have been named Billboard’s Greatest of All Time Mainstream Rock Artist, and will be repping that fresh honor on an extensive 2021 U.S. tour. The outing will run from early August through early October and feature a number of shows with The Struts as direct support.

The Florida rockers have the most all-time No. 1 tunes of any act on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs tally with 16 chart-toppers. In earning the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Greatest of All Time Mainstream Rock Artists list, the band topped contemporaries like Godsmack, Disturbed, and Three Days Grace, as well as classic acts like Van Halen, Metallica, and Tom Petty.

Speaking about the honor, Shinedown singer Brent Smith told Billboard, “A huge reason why we have our audience is terrestrial radio, and the mainstream rock chart. [Radio has] just been such a huge supporter of ours over the last two decades now. The amount of gratitude I have, I don’t even think I can put it into words.”

Related Video

The band has been slowly rolling out dates for 2021 but just announced a new batch of shows that now gives the hit-making act an extensive two-month itinerary. The tour kicks off August 5th in Davenport, Iowa, and rums through October 9th in Orlando.

In addition to The Struts on select dates, the tour will feature an array of other support acts at various shows, including Theory (formerly Theory of a Deadman), Pop Evil, Zero 9:36, and Ayron Jones.

Shinedown are currently working on the follow-up to 2018’s Attention Attention, with hopes to release the new album sometime this year.

See the band’s full tour itinerary below, and pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

Shinedown 2021 US Tour Dates:

08/05 – Davenport, IA @ Mississippi Valley Fair at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

08/06 – Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre $%

08/07 – Louisville, KY @ Waterfront Park %

08/09 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest #

08/10 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion %

08/11 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater %

08/13 – Sturgis, SD @ Buffalo Chip Campground

08/14 – Sioux City, IA @ Battery Park %

09/06 – Canfield, OH @ Canfield Fair $

09/08 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theater +

09/10 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center #

09/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met +

09/12 – Danville, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Blue Ridge Amphitheater #

09/15 – South Bend, IN @ Four Winds Field *+

09/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center #

09/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom Club Stage ^

09/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Pointfest at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre #

09/21 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater *^

09/22 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl *^

09/24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre *^

09/25 – Irving, TX @ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

09/26 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *^

09/28 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center *

09/29 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theater +

10/02 – Tampa, FL @ 98RockFest at Amalie Arena #

10/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theater

10/05 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers & Sailors Auditorium +

10/07 – North Augusta, SC @ SRP Park ^

10/08 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre #

10/09 – Orlando, FL @ Tinker Field #

$ = w/ Theory

% = w/ Pop Evil

* = w/ The Struts

^ = w/ Zero 9:36

+ = w/ Ayron Jones

# = radio show or festival