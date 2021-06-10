Menu
Shock G’s Cause of Death Revealed

The Digital Underground rapper passed away on April 22nd

Shock G Digital Underground
Shock G, photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
June 10, 2021 | 10:30am ET

    A medical examiner in Hillsborough County, Florida has determined that Shock G died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and alcohol.

    The founding member and lead vocalist of Digital Underground, who was born Gregory Jacobs, was found dead in a Tampa, Florida hotel room on Thursday, April 22nd at the age of 57.

    Nzazi Malonga, a longtime friend who served as head of security and helped manage Digital Underground, told The Associated Press that Shock G had struggled with drug addiction for years. He had been sober for several years while living in Los Angeles, but relapsed after moving to Florida, according to Malonga.

    A memorial for Shock G was held in Tampa on May 1st, and featured tributes from his former bandmates in Digital Underground, as well as from George Clinton, Bootsy Collins, Chuck D, and Busta Rhymes, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

    You can read our obituary for Shock G here.

