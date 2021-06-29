Shygirl and slowthai Don’t Hold Back on New Song “BDE”: Stream

Shygirl has recruited slowthai for her raunchy new song, “BDE”, which finds the fellow Brits trading explicit, yet witty rhymes.

Produced by Karma Kid and Sega Bodega, “BDE” marks Shygirl and slowthai’s first collaboration. They don’t miss the opportunity to make it a memorable one. True to the song’s title, Shygirl complains about boys who don’t measure up. “I need that BDE/ Yeah, steady guarantee to satisfaction,” she raps on the first verse. “Ugh, get me moaning, get me ready for the action.”

Not to be outdone, slowthai joins in with prideful boasts about his sexual abilities. “I need a freak, I ain’t down for no kissing and cuddling,” he spits. “Go down, come up when you swallowed it on your feet/ Fold you, got your chest on your knees/ You’ll be walking with a limp for the rest of the week.”

slowthai helped Shygirl debut “BDE” on Tuesday during her Shygirl BLU livestream, a 15-minute performance during which she also ran through cuts from last year’s Alias, including “Freak,” “Slime”, and “Siren”. Check out a full replay below.

“BDE” is Shygirl’s first new material since releasing Alias in November 2020. slowthai last released TYRON in February.