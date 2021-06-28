Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak may only have one single out under their collaborative Silk Sonic moniker, but that didn’t stop the duo form nabbing Best Group at the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday night. Later in the evening, they proved that their joint star power alone made them worthy of the honor by performing their hit “Leave the Door Open” at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre.

Silk Sonic have thus far only played at awards show, debuting at the Grammys back in March and stopping by the iHeartRadio Music Awards last month. Their BET Awards performance continued that string of smooth, soulful appearances for a third straight ceremony. Check out the replay below.

Silk Sonic’s debut album, An Evening with Silk Sonic, will feature funk legend Bootsy Collins as “guest host.” The full-length is expected out later this year, though no release date has been set.

Related Video

The effort will mark the first release from either Mars or .Paak in some time. The former’s last LP was 2016’s 24K Magic, while the latter dropped Ventura back in 2019.

WATCH: @SilkSonic leaves the door open again, as they remind you what male R&B should sound like! #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/uIAYZfLZTI — Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) June 28, 2021