Silk Sonic’s Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Perform “Leave the Door Open” at BET Awards: Watch

The soulful duo also won the award for Best Group

Bruno Mars Anderson Paak Silk Sonic Bet Awards
June 27, 2021 | 10:17pm ET

    Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak may only have one single out under their collaborative Silk Sonic moniker, but that didn’t stop the duo form nabbing Best Group at the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday night. Later in the evening, they proved that their joint star power alone made them worthy of the honor by performing their hit “Leave the Door Open” at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre.

    Silk Sonic have thus far only played at awards show, debuting at the Grammys back in March and stopping by the iHeartRadio Music Awards last month. Their BET Awards performance continued that string of smooth, soulful appearances for a third straight ceremony. Check out the replay below.

    Silk Sonic’s debut album, An Evening with Silk Sonic, will feature funk legend Bootsy Collins as “guest host.” The full-length is expected out later this year, though no release date has been set.

    The effort will mark the first release from either Mars or .Paak in some time. The former’s last LP was 2016’s 24K Magic, while the latter dropped Ventura back in 2019.

     

