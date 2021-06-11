Menu
Sleater-Kinney Share Tenth Studio Album Path of Wellness: Stream

Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker self-produced the 11-track LP

Sleater-Kinney (photo by Suki Dhanda)
June 11, 2021 | 12:02am ET

    Sleater-Kinney have released their new album Path of Wellness. Stream it below on Apple Music and Spotify.

    The band’s 10th LP follows 2019’s The Center Won’t Hold and includes previously released singles “Worry With You”, “High in the Grass”, and “Method”.

    After working with St. Vincent’s Annie Clark on their previous album, Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker opted to self-produce the new 11-track LP themselves. Accompanying them in their Portland studio were an array of local musicians who helped “bring their vision to life.”

    To support the studio set, Sleater-Kinney will join forces with Wilco on their co-headlining “It’s Time” tour, which kicks off August 5th at Spokane, Washington’s First Interstate Center for the Arts. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

    In 2020, the bandmates participated in Jack Antonoff’s livestreamed talent show fundraiser for Ally Coalition and also performed a stripped-down version of “Modern Girl” for the All In WA: A Concert for COVID-19 Relief benefit concert.

    Path of Wellness Artwork:

    sleater-kinney path of wellness cover art

    Path of Wellness Tracklist:
    01. Path of Wellness
    02. High in the Grass
    03. Worry With You
    04. Method
    05. Shadow Town
    06. Favorite Neighbor
    07. Tomorrow’s Grave
    08. No Knives
    09. Complex Female Characters
    10. Down the Line
    11. Bring Mercy

