Sleater-Kinney Perform “Worry with You” in a Swimming Pool on Colbert: Watch

Sleater-Kinney appeared on Late Show with Stephen Colbert Wednesday night for a remote performance of “Worry with You”. The song is from Path of Wellness, their new album and 10th studio full-length overall.

Filmed in advance, the special set sees Carrie Brownstein, Corin Tucker, and their backing band playing at the bottom of an empty swimming pool while surrounded by dramatic lights. They delivered a slick rendition of the album’s lead single, and it just might be one of their coolest late-night appearances yet. Replay the performance below.

Path of Wellness follows Sleater-Kinney’s 2019 record The Center Won’t Hold and also included the singles “High in the Grass” and “Method”. The duo chose to self-produce the 11-track LP themselves, and it shows with songs that radiate vibrancy and confidence. See where it falls in our ultimate ranking of every Sleater-Kinney album.

Related Video