Sleigh Bells Tease New LP with 2021-2022 “Unannounced Album Tour” Announcement

With LA indie rockers Kills Birds in tow

sleigh bells 2021-2022 unannounced album tour new lp kills birds
Sleigh Bells, image courtesy of the artist
June 21, 2021 | 3:48pm ET

    Sleigh Bells will be hitting the road this fall to kick off a 2021-2022 tour. Cheekily titled “Unannounced Album Tour”, the announcement does indeed include a tease for “new music coming very soon.”

    The North American jaunt begins October 5th at Lincoln Theatre in Raleigh, North Carolina. Stops in Nashville, Austin, and Los Angeles are included in the first leg, which concludes on October 28th in Seattle. LA indie rockers Kills Birds will serve as a supporting act for the fall leg.

    Sleigh Bells will then pick the tour back up at Newport Music Hall in Columbus, Ohio on February 8th. The second leg includes dates in Chicago, Toronto, and Brooklyn before closing February 27th in Philadelphia.

    Related Video

    Pre-sales begin at Ticketmaster on Wednesday, June 23rd at 10:00 a.m. local time, with the general public able to purchase tickets on Friday, June 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Afterwards, look for deals here. Check out the full tour schedule below.

    Sleigh Bells’ last project was the 2017 EP, Kid Kruschev. In 2016, the duo released their most recent album, Jessica Rabbit.

    sleigh bells 2021-2022 unannounced album tour poster kills birds

    Sleigh Bells 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
    10/05 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre *
    10/06 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry *
    10/08 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge *
    10/09 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground *
    10/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater *
    10/12 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live *
    10/13 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk *
    10/15 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *
    10/17 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre *
    10/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *
    10/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *
    10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom *
    10/23 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish *
    10/26 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *
    10/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue Nightclub *
    10/28 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox *
    02/08 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
    02/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Ballroom at Taft Theatre
    02/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
    02/12 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
    02/13 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
    02/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
    02/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
    02/18 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
    02/19 – Detroit, MI @ The Magic Stick
    02/21 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club
    02/23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    02/24 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
    02/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    02/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

    * = w/ Kills Birds

