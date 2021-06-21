Sleigh Bells Tease New LP with 2021-2022 “Unannounced Album Tour” Announcement

Sleigh Bells will be hitting the road this fall to kick off a 2021-2022 tour. Cheekily titled “Unannounced Album Tour”, the announcement does indeed include a tease for “new music coming very soon.”

The North American jaunt begins October 5th at Lincoln Theatre in Raleigh, North Carolina. Stops in Nashville, Austin, and Los Angeles are included in the first leg, which concludes on October 28th in Seattle. LA indie rockers Kills Birds will serve as a supporting act for the fall leg.

Sleigh Bells will then pick the tour back up at Newport Music Hall in Columbus, Ohio on February 8th. The second leg includes dates in Chicago, Toronto, and Brooklyn before closing February 27th in Philadelphia.

Related Video

Pre-sales begin at Ticketmaster on Wednesday, June 23rd at 10:00 a.m. local time, with the general public able to purchase tickets on Friday, June 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Afterwards, look for deals here. Check out the full tour schedule below.

Sleigh Bells’ last project was the 2017 EP, Kid Kruschev. In 2016, the duo released their most recent album, Jessica Rabbit.

Sleigh Bells 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

10/05 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre *

10/06 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry *

10/08 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge *

10/09 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground *

10/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater *

10/12 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live *

10/13 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

10/15 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *

10/17 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre *

10/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *

10/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom *

10/23 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish *

10/26 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

10/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue Nightclub *

10/28 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox *

02/08 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

02/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Ballroom at Taft Theatre

02/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

02/12 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

02/13 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

02/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

02/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

02/18 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

02/19 – Detroit, MI @ The Magic Stick

02/21 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club

02/23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

02/24 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

02/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

02/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

* = w/ Kills Birds