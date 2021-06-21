Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Met with Terminally Ill Fan for One-Hour Chat

Slipknot singer Corey Taylor recently gave young terminally ill fan Trevor a “#DREAMDAY” wish by engaging in a one-hour video chat via the Living the Dream Foundation. Sadly, Trevor passed away from brain cancer just a few weeks later.

The Living the Dream Foundation was founded by Scottie Somers, a musician who battles cystic fibrosis. The non-profit organization, which also features Pierce the Veil frontman Vic Fuentes as its CEO, has a mission to help “children and young adults living with life-threatening illnesses stay positive, maintain hope, and appreciate each and every day, regardless of their affliction… by providing rich and rewarding, #DREAMDAY experiences.”

On Friday (June 18th), the foundation shared the story of Trevor’s virtual meeting with Taylor via its Facebook page:

“This is our extraordinary #DreamDay guest, Trevor. Trevor was battling terminal brain cancer at this time, and for his #DreamDay, he got to meet his favorite singer, Corey Taylor! Corey was so kind and generous, speaking to Trevor about Star Wars and monster trucks for over an entire hour. As the conversation progressed, you could see Trevor’s body language and energy perk up with excitement and uncontainable joy. It was a once-in-a-lifetime moment that none of us will ever forget. Sadly, a few weeks after their conversation, Trevor lost his battle with brain cancer. Before he passed, he was still getting out doing what he loved despite being paralyzed. Trevor fought through the pain to partake in his passions and spend time with his loved ones. We honor his life by showing the world what a strong, confident, funny, and loving guy he indeed was. Trevor’s fight inspires us all to enjoy each and every day and to live life to its fullest. Our hearts go out to Trevor’s family and friends for their loss. Special thanks to Corey Taylor for taking the time to make Trevor’s dream come true.”

Related Video

Taylor himself added, “It takes 2 seconds to make the decision to be good to someone in this world. That 2 seconds can make a person’s lifetime. That is all the reward I need to do what I can for the people with LTD.”

Along with Trevor’s story, the foundation posted a short clip from the interview in which Trevor and Taylor talked about skydiving, and at one point the Slipknot singer told Trevor, “I admire your attitude, man. You have a lot of fortitude.” Trevor told Taylor that he wanted to “just enjoy life and live out what possible dreams I can live out.”

In the comments below the YouTube clip, Trevor’s father John wrote,

“Trevor is my son. I don’t know if Corey will ever see this, but I wish to thank him from the bottom of my heart for bringing a smile to his face and giving him a moment of your time was so beyond meaningful words can’t describe. He definitely loved Slipknot. He also deeply loved Metallica and Dream Theater. He followed his father’s love for metal… something that filled my heart with joy. Everyone… Trevor was such a good young man. Before his diagnosis, he was a straight A student. He was in the band program at school where he LOVED marching band. He also never… EVER caused trouble or got into trouble at school or at home. I mean that. He never once brought grief to his mother or myself.”

He added, “He truly was a sweet young man. This is not just posthumous talk from a bereaved parent. He was very intellectual and would ponder things deeply. He loved Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli with all his heart. He was a big video gamer and loved Xbox. I could go on and on, just realize in his brief time here on Earth he was a wonderful person and son. I miss you so much Trevor. Dada will always think of you and until I meet you again one day… I love you.”

Our condolences go out to Trevor’s family and friends. Watch a clip of his chat with Corey Taylor in the video below, and you can donate to the Living the Dream Foundation here.