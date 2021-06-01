Slipknot Announce “Knotfest Roadshow” 2021 US Tour with Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange

Slipknot will embark on their headlining “Knotfest Roadshow” U.S. tour this fall, with a bill that also includes Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange.

The masked metal veterans were forced to cancel the 2020 edition of “Knotfest Roadshow” due to the pandemic. That tour was set to feature A Day to Remember, Underoath, and Code Orange.

The newly announced outing kicks off September 28th in Tinley Park, Illinois, and runs through a November 2nd show in Phoenix, Arizona. The tour launches just a few days after the recently announced Knotfest Iowa, a September 25th one-day festival at which Slipknot will be joined by Faith No More, Megadeth, Lamb of God, Gojira, and more.

“With the world opening up, it’s time to get excited about LIFE again,” said Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor in a press release. “To get back to LIFE again. This tour is a long time coming and we hope you’re as excited to see it as we are to play it. Stay safe, stay (sic) and we’ll see you soon.”

Tickets for the 2021 Knotfest Roadshow tour go sale on via Ticketmaster on Wednesday (June 2nd) for Knotfest subscribers, with a general on-sale beginning Friday (June 4th). For shows that sell out, visit Stubhub.

As Slipknot revealed last week upon announcing the Knotfest Iowa festival, the band has entered the studio to begin working on a follow-up to their acclaimed 2019 album, We Are Not Your Kind. Killswitch Engage (Atonement) and Fever 333 (Strength in Numb333rs) also released new albums in 2019, while Code Orange unveiled their latest LP, Underneath, right as the pandemic began in March 2020.

See the full itinerary for the 2021 Knotfest Roadshow, as well as the tour poster, below.

Slipknot 2021 “Knotfest Roadshow” Tour Dates with Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange:

09/25 – Indianola, IA @ National Balloon Classic Field *

09/28 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

10/01 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

10/02 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

10/03 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

10/05 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater – Syracuse

10/08 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

10/09 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

10/10 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

10/12 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

10/13 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

10/15 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

10/17 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

10/19 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

10/22 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

10/23 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10/24 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

10/26 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

10/28 – Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

10/29 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

10/30 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

11/01 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

11/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

* = Knotfest Iowa Festival (no Killswitch Engage or Code Orange)

^ = no Code Orange