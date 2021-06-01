Menu
Slipknot Announce “Knotfest Roadshow” 2021 US Tour with Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange

The 24-date outing launches in late September and runs through early November

Slipknot 2021 Knotfest Roadshow Tour
Slipknot, photo by Raymond Ahner
June 1, 2021 | 10:00am ET

Slipknot will embark on their headlining “Knotfest Roadshow” U.S. tour this fall, with a bill that also includes Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange.

The masked metal veterans were forced to cancel the 2020 edition of “Knotfest Roadshow” due to the pandemic. That tour was set to feature A Day to Remember, Underoath, and Code Orange.

The newly announced outing kicks off September 28th in Tinley Park, Illinois, and runs through a November 2nd show in Phoenix, Arizona. The tour launches just a few days after the recently announced Knotfest Iowa, a September 25th one-day festival at which Slipknot will be joined by Faith No More, Megadeth, Lamb of God, Gojira, and more.

“With the world opening up, it’s time to get excited about LIFE again,” said Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor in a press release. “To get back to LIFE again. This tour is a long time coming and we hope you’re as excited to see it as we are to play it. Stay safe, stay (sic) and we’ll see you soon.”

Tickets for the 2021 Knotfest Roadshow tour go sale on via Ticketmaster on Wednesday (June 2nd) for Knotfest subscribers, with a general on-sale beginning Friday (June 4th). For shows that sell out, visit Stubhub.

Knotfest Iowa 2021 Lineup
Knotfest Iowa 2021 Lineup: Slipknot, Faith No More, Megadeth, Lamb of God, Gojira, and More

As Slipknot revealed last week upon announcing the Knotfest Iowa festival, the band has entered the studio to begin working on a follow-up to their acclaimed 2019 album, We Are Not Your Kind. Killswitch Engage (Atonement) and Fever 333 (Strength in Numb333rs) also released new albums in 2019, while Code Orange unveiled their latest LP, Underneath, right as the pandemic began in March 2020.

See the full itinerary for the 2021 Knotfest Roadshow, as well as the tour poster, below.

Slipknot 2021 “Knotfest Roadshow” Tour Dates with Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange:
09/25 – Indianola, IA @ National Balloon Classic Field *
09/28 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
10/01 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
10/02 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
10/03 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
10/05 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater – Syracuse
10/08 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
10/09 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
10/10 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
10/12 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
10/13 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
10/15 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
10/17 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
10/19 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
10/22 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
10/23 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
10/24 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
10/26 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
10/28 – Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
10/29 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^
10/30 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
11/01 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
11/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

* = Knotfest Iowa Festival (no Killswitch Engage or Code Orange)
^ = no Code Orange

Slipknot 2021 Knotfest Roadshow Poster

