Slothrust Share New Single “Once More for the Ocean”: Stream

From their upcoming album Parallel Timeline, out this September

slothrust share new single music video once more for the ocean
Slothrust, photo by Charlotte Chanler
June 16, 2021 | 11:10am ET

    Slothrust are ringing in the summer with the grungy new single “Once More for the Ocean.” It’s the latest preview of the Los Angeles indie rockers’ upcoming fifth album, Parallel Timeline, out September 10th via Dangerbird Records.

    Featuring trademark killer guitar riffs from bandleader Leah Wellbaum, “Once More for the Ocean” seemingly came straight from her soul. “I have a unique relationship with this song because it felt like it came through me more than from me, though I recognize that really there is no difference,” she said in a statement. “It is not the easiest song to sing or explain. At times I even wondered if it might be suited for a different artist. However after sitting with it for a while I have come to the conclusion that this song was meant for me and it is about the search for a greater consciousness in times of chaos. For me that feeling of oneness often shows up when I am spending time in nature.”

    The song arrives with a sublime music video that serves as an ode to Wellbaum’s love for the deep blue. “So many times when we are searching we are looking outside of ourselves because it is the only way we know,” she said. “But the truth is, what we are really looking for lives within. It is ourselves that we are looking for. Sometimes we just aren’t quite sure which self it is, or how to get there. I have always been interested in the intersection of destiny, and free will. Do these things exist? Can we ever really know them? Since this song came to me while I was staring at the ocean, it only felt right to explore this idea with nature, and also with mirrors.” Check out “Once More for the Ocean” below.

    Parallel Timeline arrives September 10th and pre-orders are ongoing. Earlier this year, Slothrust released the saccharine love song “Strange Astrology”, as well as the sleek, bluesy “Cranium”. They also performed for Consequence’s Protect Live Music Livestream, which you can revisit now.

