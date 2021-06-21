Henry Golding Gets Recruited by a Shadowy Ninja Clan in New Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Trailer: Watch

Paramount has unveiled another action-packed trailer for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, which further unfurls the background story for the traditionally silent assassin. Part of Hasbro’s rebooted G.I. Joe cinematic franchise, the movie stars Crazy Rich Asians actor Henry Golding in the titular role, with Andrew Koji (Warrior) playing his ninja counterpart Storm Shadow.

Like the first teaser, the clip is soundtracked by A$AP Ferg’s “New Level”. It begins with the future Snake Eyes kicking ass at an underground fight club. After saving the life of Koji’s character, he is recruited by a shadowy Japanese clan called the Arashikage.

Offered the opportunity to find a new home, he undergoes strict training and is presented with the “three challenges of the warrior” in order to “gain access” to the Arashikage’s knowledge and power. Along the way, Snake Eyes’ allegiances are tested and the truth behind the clan is revealed. G.I. Joe’s nemesis organization Cobra pops up as well.

“Storm Shadow and Snake Eyes, their brotherhood/relationship is one of the most famous in the G.I. Joe lore,” Golding told Entertainment Weekly in a May interview. “They have such an interesting, forever-wavering relationship of hate and love. They love each other as brothers because they’ve been through the same thing.”

The cast is rounded out by Iko Uwais (The Raid) as Hard Master, Haruka Abe (Cruella) as Akiko, Úrsula Corberó (Money Heist) as The Baroness, Samara Weaving (Bill & Ted Face the Music) as Scarlett, and Peter Mensah (Spartacus: Blood and Sand) as Blind Master.

Established comic book movie director Robert Schwentke (R.I.P.D., RED) directed a script penned by Evan Spiliotopoulos (Beauty and the Beast) with Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel. The last entry in the franchise was 2013’s G.I. Joe: Retaliation from Jon M. Chu, which followed Stephen Sommers’ G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra from 2009.

Watch the Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins trailer below before it slices and dices into theaters on July 23rd.