Sophie Turner to Star in HBO Max True Crime Series The Staircase

Joining an all-star cast of Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Juliette Binoche, Rosemarie DeWitt, and Parker Posey

Sophie Turner, photo by Francois G. Durand/Getty Images
June 1, 2021 | 5:42pm ET

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has joined the all-star cast of the HBO Max limited eight-part series, The Staircase, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The drama is based on the true story of novelist Michael Peterson (Colin Firth), who was convicted in 2003 of murdering his wife, Kathleen Peterson (Toni Collette). Turner will play Margaret Ratliff, one of Peterson’s adopted daughters.

Other cast members include Juliette Binoche, Rosemarie DeWitt, and Parker Posey. Showrunners Antonio Campos (The Devil All the Time) and Maggie Cohn (American Crime Story) are writing and executive producing The Staircase.

The Staircase is adapted from a 2004 French docuseries of the same name by director Jean-Xavier de Lestrade, who was granted access to Peterson’s extended family, defense attorneys, and the courtroom following Kathleen’s death in 2001 in Durham, North Carolina.

Among Turner’s projects since Games of Thrones include the Quibi drama, Survive, and 2019 revenge flick, Heavy. She also voiced Princess Charlotte for the HBO Max animated series, The Prince, which was pushed back after the recent death of Prince Philip.

Turner also found time to start a family with her husband Joe Jonas, giving birth to a baby girl named Willa in July 2020.

