Soulfly Announce Late Summer 2021 US Tour

The month-long trek kicks off on August 20th

Soulfly Late Summer 2021 US Tour
Soulfly, courtesy of Nuclear Blast
June 3, 2021 | 12:26pm ET

Soulfly have announced a headlining U.S. tour kicking off late this summer. Niviane and Suicide Puppets will take turns supporting the month-long trek.

The route kicks off on August 20th in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and heads across the Midwest and East Coast before looping south and across to California. The tour finale takes place September 24th at The Whisky in Los Angeles.

Max Cavalera and his Soulfly bandmates have been road dogs over the years, and the former Sepultura frontman is eager to bring his patented brand of groovy thrash metal to the masses once again.

“Hello Soulfly Tribe! We are finally heading back on the road in the US,” he commented in a press release. “After being isolated by the pandemic we are ready to let it all out in the mosh pit with the Tribe! All the anger, frustration, and passion will come out of all of us with a killer new setlist and probably a new song from our 12th studio album! So let’s get ready to pit and destroy this f**king place. As always, f**k shit up and bring the shot. We cannot wait.”

The band toured extensively in support of 2018’s Ritual. According to Cavalera’s statement, the follow-up album is apparently not too far off. Per the press release, Soulfly’s 12th studio effort was recorded by Arthur Rizk at Platinum Underground in Phoenix, Arizona. Additional info is coming soon.

In the meantime, fans can get prepped with Live Ritual MMXIX, a live EP recorded at New York City’s Gramercy Theatre during Soulfly’s 2019 tour, a venue they’ll play again on the upcoming jaunt.

Tickets are now on sale via local venues and Ticketmaster. Check out the list of dates and the tour poster below.

Soulfly 2021 US Tour Dates:
08/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater **
08/21 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater **
08/22 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios **
08/24 – Wichita, KS @ Wave Outdoors **
08/25 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck **
08/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag **
08/27 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s **
08/28 – Pipestem, WV @ Metal In The Mountains/Pipestem Event Center **
08/29 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s **
08/30 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room **
08/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse **
09/01 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre **
09/02 – Providence, RI @ Alchemy **
09/03 – Providence, RI @ Alchemy **
09/04 – Syracuse, NY @ The Lost Horizon ^
09/05 – Chesterfield, MI @ Diesel Concert Lounge ^
09/06 – West Chicago, IL @ WC Social Club ^
09/07 – Indianapolis, IN @ Emerson Theater ^
09/08 – Louisville, KY @ Diamond Pub Concert Hall ^
09/09 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco ^
09/11 – Orlando, FL @ Warlando Festival *
09/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade ^
09/14 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar ^
09/15 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live ^
09/16 – Dallas, TX @ Trees ^
09/17 – Tyler, TX @ Country River Club ^
09/18 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center ^
09/19 – El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill ^
09/21 – Tucson, AZ @ Encore *
09/22 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick *
09/23 – Long Beach, CA @ Alex’s Bar *
09/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky *

* = no support
** = w/ Niviane
^ = w/ Suicide Puppets

unnamed 11 Soulfly Announce Late Summer 2021 US Tour

