Spoon Announce 2021 US Tour Dates

The 16-date outing includes shows with St. Vincent

Spoon 2021
Spoon, photo by Amy Price
June 8, 2021 | 10:40am ET

Spoon are heading back on to the road in September for a 16-date US tour.

Marking the band’s first such outing since 2019, the itinerary includes a mix of headlining shows and gigs alongside St. Vincent.

Spoon are also set to appear at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Fest and Wilco’s Mexican getaway Sky Blue Sky.

Check out Spoon’s full tour itinerary below. Tickets are available to purchase starting June 11th via Ticketmaster.

Last year, Spoon teamed up with Matador Records to reissue much of their back catalog. Additionally, the band release a fan-curated compilation called All the Weird Kids Up Front (Más Rolas Chidas).

Spoon 2021-22 Tour Dates:
09/03 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight Series
09/04 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up *
09/05 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up *
09/07 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater *
09/09 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place *
09/10 – Fargo, ND @ Fargo Brewing *
09/22 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre %
09/23 – Berkley, CA @ The Greek Theater %
09/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl %^
09/25 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Fest
10/17 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *
10/18 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre *
10/19 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance Theater *
10/21 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre *
10/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *
10/24 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall *
01/17-22 – Riviera Maya, Mexico @ Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky

* w/ Nicole Atkins
% w/ St. Vincent
^ = w/ Mereba

