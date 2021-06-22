Squeeze Announce Fall 2021 US Tour

Squeeze are hitting the road. The legendary British new-wave band will perform across North America this fall as part of a 49-date tour, with a number of dates coming in support of Hall & Oates. Check out the complete itinerary below.

Nearly half of Squeeze’s upcoming shows are part of the “Nomadband Tour”, a headlining schedule that will see the “Cool for Cats” group performing at various venues across the country. Along the way, they will also be opening select dates for Hall & Oates, who originally planned a massive summer 2020 tour, but had to postpone it due to the pandemic.

“I’m so excited to be back on stage and in the thick of our wonderful set list of songs. Seeing an audience again will be inspiring and emotional, it’s been too long,” said Squeeze co-founder Chris Difford. Fellow co-founder Glenn Tilbrook added, “I think this is my most anticipated US tour since our first in 1978. Our great band is just getting greater and we are also welcoming Owen Biddle, who joins us from Nashville. Can’t wait to see you!”

The tour kicks off on August 1st in Nashville, Tennessee and sees Squeeze performing live in major cities and smaller towns alike, including Durham, Philadelphia, Portland, Columbus, Grand Rapids, St. Louis, Milwaukee, Seattle, Las Vegas, and more. The trek will finally come to a close on October 7th in Portland, Oregon.

Tickets are on sale now via the official Squeeze website and on Ticketmaster. After shows sell out, you can always try your luck snagging a ticket here, too.

Squeeze 2021 Tour Dates:

08/01 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

08/02 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

08/04 — Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

08/05 — Mansfield, MA @ The Xfinity Center *

08/06 — Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

08/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center *

08/09 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion *

08/10 — Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

08/11 — Wantaugh, NY @ Northwell Health/Jones Beach *

08/13 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

08/14 — Tarrytown, NY @ The Tarrytown Music Hall

08/15 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center *

08/16 — Portland, ME @ Aura

08/17 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

08/18 — Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE!

08/19 — Noblesville, IN @ TCU Amph at White River State Park *

08/21 — Auburn Hills, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *

08/22 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Meijer Gardens Amphitheater

08/23 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *

08/25 — Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

08/26 — Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater *

08/27 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

08/28 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amph *

08/30 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

09/01 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

09/02 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden

09/04 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater

09/06 — Las Vegas, NV @ Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

09/07 — Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center For The Arts

09/09 — Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

09/10 — Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center

09/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

09/13 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

09/14 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre

09/16 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

09/17 — Waterloo, NY @ del Lago Resort & Casino

09/18 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

09/20 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amph *

09/22 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Hard Rock (Hollywood, FL) *

09/23 — Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Theatre

09/24 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

09/26 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

09/27 — San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

09/28 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *

10/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

10/02 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

10/03 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

10/05 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

10/07 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

* = w/ Hall & Oates