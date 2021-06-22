Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Squeeze Announce Fall 2021 US Tour

Plus, they're opening for Hall & Oats on select dates

Squeeze 2021 tour dates US concerts live Hall & Oats tickets band Squeeze, photo by Danny Clifford
Squeeze, photo by Danny Clifford
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 22, 2021 | 1:00pm ET

    Squeeze are hitting the road. The legendary British new-wave band will perform across North America this fall as part of a 49-date tour, with a number of dates coming in support of Hall & Oates. Check out the complete itinerary below.

    Nearly half of Squeeze’s upcoming shows are part of the “Nomadband Tour”, a headlining schedule that will see the “Cool for Cats” group performing at various venues across the country. Along the way, they will also be opening select dates for Hall & Oates, who originally planned a massive summer 2020 tour, but had to postpone it due to the pandemic.

    “I’m so excited to be back on stage and in the thick of our wonderful set list of songs. Seeing an audience again will be inspiring and emotional, it’s been too long,” said Squeeze co-founder Chris Difford. Fellow co-founder Glenn Tilbrook added, “I think this is my most anticipated US tour since our first in 1978. Our great band is just getting greater and we are also welcoming Owen Biddle, who joins us from Nashville. Can’t wait to see you!”

    Related Video

    The tour kicks off on August 1st in Nashville, Tennessee and sees Squeeze performing live in major cities and smaller towns alike, including Durham, Philadelphia, Portland, Columbus, Grand Rapids, St. Louis, Milwaukee, Seattle, Las Vegas, and more. The trek will finally come to a close on October 7th in Portland, Oregon.

    Tickets are on sale now via the official Squeeze website and on Ticketmaster. After shows sell out, you can always try your luck snagging a ticket here, too.

    Squeeze 2021 Tour Dates:
    08/01 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    08/02 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
    08/04 — Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse
    08/05 — Mansfield, MA @ The Xfinity Center *
    08/06 — Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre
    08/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center *
    08/09 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion *
    08/10 — Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse
    08/11 — Wantaugh, NY @ Northwell Health/Jones Beach *
    08/13 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *
    08/14 — Tarrytown, NY @ The Tarrytown Music Hall
    08/15 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center *
    08/16 — Portland, ME @ Aura
    08/17 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *
    08/18 — Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE!
    08/19 — Noblesville, IN @ TCU Amph at White River State Park *
    08/21 — Auburn Hills, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *
    08/22 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Meijer Gardens Amphitheater
    08/23 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *
    08/25 — Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place
    08/26 — Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater *
    08/27 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    08/28 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amph *
    08/30 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *
    09/01 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *
    09/02 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden
    09/04 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater
    09/06 — Las Vegas, NV @ Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
    09/07 — Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center For The Arts
    09/09 — Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
    09/10 — Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center
    09/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
    09/13 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
    09/14 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre
    09/16 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *
    09/17 — Waterloo, NY @ del Lago Resort & Casino
    09/18 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
    09/20 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amph *
    09/22 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Hard Rock (Hollywood, FL) *
    09/23 — Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Theatre
    09/24 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *
    09/26 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *
    09/27 — San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
    09/28 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *
    10/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *
    10/02 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
    10/03 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *
    10/05 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *
    10/07 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

    * = w/ Hall & Oates

Latest Stories

Manchester Orchestra 2021 tour dates 2022 tickets live concert, photo by Ben Kaye

Manchester Orchestra Announce 2021-2022 North American Tour

June 22, 2021

Limp Bizkit 2021 tour dates

Limp Bizkit Announce Summer 2021 US Tour with Spiritbox

June 22, 2021

kevin parker 2021 tour north america the slow rush rescheduled dates

Tame Impala Announce Rescheduled 2021 North American Tour Dates

June 22, 2021

Violent Femmes Flogging Molly tour 2021 coheadlining co-headline live dates concert tickets (photo by Heather Kaplan) and Flogging Molly (photo by Thaib A. Wahab)

Violent Femmes and Flogging Molly Announce 2021 Co-Headline Tour Dates

June 22, 2021

 

j. cole 21 savage off season tour united states fall 2021

J. Cole Announces The Off-Season US Tour Dates for 2021

June 22, 2021

Briston Maroney releases new verion of bottle rocket with manchester orchestra announces tour

Briston Maroney Announces Tour, Joins Manchester Orchestra for New Version of "Bottle Rocket": Stream

June 22, 2021

todd rundgren 2021 tour dates a wizard a true star

Todd Rundgren Announces 2021 Tour Featuring A Wizard, a True Star Performances

June 22, 2021

lil baby 2021 back outside tour lil durk

Lil Baby Announces 2021 Tour with Lil Durk

June 22, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Squeeze Announce Fall 2021 US Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale