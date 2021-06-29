Menu
St. Vincent Covers Metallica’s “Sad But True”, and It Absolutely Rips: Stream

From Metallica's upcoming covers collection The Metallica Blacklist

St Vincent covers Metallica
St. Vincent, photo by Autumn Andel
June 29, 2021 | 9:11am ET

    To coincide with 30th anniversary of “The Black Album”, Metallica recently announced plans for The Metallica Blacklist, a 53-song collection of covers featuring contributions from some of the biggest names in music. Our first preview of the release came last week with Miley Cyrus’ all-star rendition of “Nothing Else Matters” featuring Sir Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, and Metallica’s own Robert Trujillo. Now, St. Vincent has shared her take on “Sad But True”.

    Annie Clark’s guitar prowess is no secret, nor is her appreciation for hard rock and heavy metal. So, it should come as no surprise to learn that her version of “Sad But True” absolutely rips. Take a listen below.

    Set for release digitally on September 10th and physically on October 1st, The Metallica Blacklist also boasts contributions from Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan, J Balvin, Phoebe Bridgers, My Morning Jacket, Weezer, Mac DeMarco, Cage the Elephant, Kamasi Washington, Portugal. the Man, IDLES, Rodrigo y Gabriela, and Moses Sumney.

    Along with The Metallica Blacklist, Metallica are separately reissuing “The Black Album” in multiple configurations, including as a limited edition deluxe box set.

    St. Vincent recently released sixth album, Daddy’s Home, and is heading out on tour this fall.

