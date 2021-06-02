Stanning BTS: Booked by Butter

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Radio Public | RSS

In this episode, Kayla and Bethany discuss BTS’ delightful appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week, where they participated in a hilarious hand gesture segment and then capped off the show with a bold performance of “Butter”.

Related Video

About Stanning BTS: Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast that covers anything and everything having to do with BTS and ARMY. In each episode, Kayla and Bethany mix the perfect blend of research and fangirl. They take a deep dive into lyrics during album reviews, fangirl and theorize over music videos, and sometimes even retell a favorite fan-fic. Really, no BTS topic is off limits. Join the iconic ARMY to fangirl, laugh, and learn a little bit along the way.

Follow Stanning BTS on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram