Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Stanning BTS: Booked by Butter

Kayla and Bethany recap BTS' delightful appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

stanning bts podcast booking butter stephen colbert late show
BTS on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, photo via HYBE
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
June 2, 2021 | 2:45pm ET

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Radio Public | RSS

In this episode, Kayla and Bethany discuss BTS’ delightful appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week, where they participated in a hilarious hand gesture segment and then capped off the show with a bold performance of “Butter”.

Related Video

About Stanning BTS: Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast that covers anything and everything having to do with BTS and ARMY. In each episode, Kayla and Bethany mix the perfect blend of research and fangirl. They take a deep dive into lyrics during album reviews, fangirl and theorize over music videos, and sometimes even retell a favorite fan-fic. Really, no BTS topic is off limits. Join the iconic ARMY to fangirl, laugh, and learn a little bit along the way.

Follow Stanning BTS on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Artists

More on this topic

Leave a comment

Latest Stories

stanning bts podcast butter billboard music awards

Stanning BTS: Butter X Billboard

May 28, 2021

butter stanning bts podcast consequence network

Stanning BTS: Smooth Like Butter

May 25, 2021

stanning bts podcast new episode logo

Stanning BTS: Butter Be Ready!

May 19, 2021

Stannign BTS bangbangcon21 podcst

Stanning BTS: BANGBANGCON21

April 23, 2021

 

stanning bts bighitclosethegyms podcast gyms

Stanning BTS: Buff Bangtan

April 22, 2021

stanning bts film out music video podcast

Stanning BTS: Dissecting "Film Out"

April 15, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Stanning BTS: Booked by Butter

Menu Shop Search Sale