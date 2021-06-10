Stanning BTS: FESTA Songs – Past & Present



Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Radio Public | RSS

It’s FESTA Season, the time of year when we celebrate the anniversary of BTS’ debut! This week, Kayla and Bethany discuss the 2021 FESTA content and deep dive into the special songs that BTS have released for FESTA over the years, including RM’s new “Bicycle”.

Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast that covers anything and everything having to do with BTS and ARMY. In each episode, Kayla and Bethany mix the perfect blend of research and fangirl. They take a deep dive into lyrics during album reviews, theorize over music videos, and sometimes even retell a favorite fan-fic. Really, no BTS topic is off limits. Join the iconic ARMY to fan-out, laugh, and learn a little bit along the way.

Related Video

Also be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates surrounding future programming.

Follow Stanning BTS on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram