Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Stanning BTS: Muster SOWOOZOO

Kayla and Bethany discuss BTS' two-day worldwide virtual concert

Stanning BTS Muster Sowoozoo festival livestream
BTS, photo courtesy of BigHit Music
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
June 17, 2021 | 3:21pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Radio Public | RSS

    As the celebrations of BTS’ 8th anniversary came to an end, BTS concluded the festive time with their two-day Muster Sowoozoo worldwide online concert. In this episode, Kayla and Bethany share their remaining thoughts on FESTA and their experiences virtually attending Muster Sowoozoo!

    Related Video

    Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast that covers anything and everything having to do with BTS and ARMY. In each episode, Kayla and Bethany mix the perfect blend of research and fangirl. They take a deep dive into lyrics during album reviews, theorize over music videos, and sometimes even retell a favorite fan-fic. Really, no BTS topic is off limits. Join the iconic ARMY to fan-out, laugh, and learn a little bit along the way.

    Also be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates surrounding future programming.

    Follow Stanning BTS on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Latest Stories

stanning bts festa 2021 podcast songs

Stanning BTS: FESTA Songs - Past & Present

June 10, 2021

stanning bts podcast booking butter stephen colbert late show

Stanning BTS: Booked by Butter

June 2, 2021

stanning bts podcast butter billboard music awards

Stanning BTS: Butter X Billboard

May 28, 2021

butter stanning bts podcast consequence network

Stanning BTS: Smooth Like Butter

May 25, 2021

 

stanning bts podcast new episode logo

Stanning BTS: Butter Be Ready!

May 19, 2021

Stannign BTS bangbangcon21 podcst

Stanning BTS: BANGBANGCON21

April 23, 2021

stanning bts bighitclosethegyms podcast gyms

Stanning BTS: Buff Bangtan

April 22, 2021

stanning bts film out music video podcast

Stanning BTS: Dissecting "Film Out"

April 15, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Stanning BTS: Muster SOWOOZOO

Menu Shop Search Sale