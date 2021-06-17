Stanning BTS: Muster SOWOOZOO

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Radio Public | RSS

As the celebrations of BTS’ 8th anniversary came to an end, BTS concluded the festive time with their two-day Muster Sowoozoo worldwide online concert. In this episode, Kayla and Bethany share their remaining thoughts on FESTA and their experiences virtually attending Muster Sowoozoo!

Related Video

Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast that covers anything and everything having to do with BTS and ARMY. In each episode, Kayla and Bethany mix the perfect blend of research and fangirl. They take a deep dive into lyrics during album reviews, theorize over music videos, and sometimes even retell a favorite fan-fic. Really, no BTS topic is off limits. Join the iconic ARMY to fan-out, laugh, and learn a little bit along the way.

Also be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates surrounding future programming.

Follow Stanning BTS on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram