Steve Gunn Announces New Album Other You, Shares “Other You” and “Reflection”: Stream

Plus, he revealed US tour dates with William Tyler and Jeff Parker for later this year

Steve Gunn, photo by Stephanie Nicole Smith
Steve Gunn, photo by Stephanie Nicole Smith
June 29, 2021 | 3:22pm ET

    Steve Gunn has announced a new album. It’s called Other You and it’s due out August 27th via Matador. To break the news, he’s releasing the two-song single “Other You” / “Reflection” today and has unveiled a string of US tour dates as well.

    Gunn has released a lot of records over the years, but technically speaking Other You is his sixth studio album and the follow-up to 2019’s The Unseen in Between. It was created with veteran producer Rob Schnapf (Beck, Elliott Smith) and Gunn’s longtime friend and collaborator Justin Tripp. It also features contributions from Julianna Barwick, Mary Lattimore, Jeff Parker, Bridget St. John, Bill MacKay, Ben Bertrand, and others.

    In a statement, Gunn explained that the idea for the title came about during a vocal recording session with Schnapf. “Rob was very into harmonies. There was a third part and I just couldn’t find the note,” he said. “I couldn’t vocalize it. He went in and took my voice and put it into his computer program, then he could playback and ‘sing’ the note with my voice using the computer. And he said, ‘Sing to the other you.’ So I was singing along to myself singing a note I couldn’t sing.”

    Gunn’s new songs bode well for the album’s overall sound. They’re hazy and warm, and both conjure up the unique solitude of a desert at nighttime. “Reflection” almost sounds like an Okkervil River hit, whereas “Other You” is a folk rock number that dials up the acoustic guitar strums, gentle piano runs, and minimalist vocal harmonies. Stream both songs below.

    Pre-orders for Other You are currently ongoing, including a special vinyl pressing on clear wax. Check out the album artwork and complete tracklist after the jump.

    Adam Duritz Crate Digging
    10 Albums Counting Crows' Adam Duritz Thinks Every Music Fan Should Own

    Later in July, Gunn will hit the road for a brief tour with William Tyler throughout New England and New York. Come December, he will embark on another run of tour dates across the US, this time alongside Jeff Parker. Check out his complete tour schedule below. Tickets for those concerts are currently on sale over at Gunn’s website. You can also check Ticketmaster or scrounge for sold-out and discounted tickets here.

    Other You Artwork:

    Other You by Steve Gunn album artwork cover art

    Other You Tracklist:
    01. Other You
    02. Fulton
    03. Morning River
    04. Good Wind
    05. Circuit Rider
    06. On the Way
    07. Protection
    08. The Painter
    09. Reflection
    10. Sugar Kiss
    11. Ever Feel That Way

    Steve Gunn 2021 Tour Dates:
    07/22 — Brooklyn, NY @ The Bell House^
    07/23 — Livingston Manor, NY @ Catskill Brewery^
    07/24 — Burlington, VT @ Backside 405^
    07/25 — Peaks Island, ME @ Lion’s Club^
    07/26 — Keene, NH @ Nova Arts^
    07/27 — Newport, RI @ Folk On^
    07/29 — New Haven, CT @ Cafe Nine^
    12/02 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #
    12/03 — Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center #
    12/04 — Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club #
    12/05 — Lakeside, MI @ Lakeside Inn #
    12/07 — Nashville, TN @ Third Man #
    12/08 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West #
    12/09 — Charlotte, NC @ Recover Brands #
    12/10 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern #
    12/11 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #
    12/12 — Baltimore, MD @ Creative Alliance #
    12/14 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair #
    12/15 — Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts #
    12/16 — Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s #
    12/17 — Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall #
    12/18 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom #

    ^ = w/ William Tyler
    # = w/ Jeff Parker

