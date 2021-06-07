Don Cheadle and Benicio Del Toro Lead a Failed Heist in Trailer for Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move: Watch

Steven Soderbergh’s latest film, No Sudden Move, is set to land July 1st on HBO Max. Today, the streamer released a trailer for the crime thriller, which centers around a heist gone wrong in 1950s Detroit.

The star-studded cast is led by Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, and Brendan Fraser. Rounding out the ensemble are Kieran Culkin, Julia Fox, and Amy Seimetz.

No Sudden Move is written by Ed Solomon. According to the official description, it follows “a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them — and for what ultimate purpose — weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.”

Related Video

Filming for the movie was originally slated for April 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pushback resulted in Sebastian Stan, John Cena, and George Clooney no longer being able to participate.

“The last time I shot a movie in Detroit with a great script and a great cast things worked out really well, so I’m very excited behind my mask right now,” said Soderbergh about No Sudden Move when production started in September 2020.

Watch the trailer below.