Stöner, the new project from former Kyuss members Brant Bjork and Nick Oliveri, are dropping their debut album, Stoners Rule, on June 25th. They’ve now shared the second single from the LP, the grooving “Rad Stays Rad”.

The song’s title could be construed as a slogan for the stoner rock genre in general. If ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Stöner deal a steady hand of bluesy desert rock that recalls the members former projects, including Oliveri’s stint in Queens of the Stone Age. And as the press release emphasized: “You don’t call your band Stöner if you’ve never heard the word before.”

“The more things change, the more they stay the same,” the band told Brooklyn Vegan about the new track. “So while your Rock continues to Roll, just remember…. Rad Stays Rad.”

There are certainly no pretenses to what Stöner are going for with the 420-friendly Stoners Rule, as heard on the previously released lead single “Nothin’” . The album was recorded at The Rad Cabin in Joshua Tree, California, by Yosef Sanborn.

In addition to the studio LP, Stöner are offering up a live version of the same tracklist for the fourth volume of the “Live in the Mojave Desert” multi-artist series on June 11th. the trio, which is rounded out by drummer Ryan Güt, will also support Clutch’s upcoming fall / winter 2021 US tour.

Pre-order the album in a variety of vinyl colorways and on CD via Heavy Psych Sounds. Stream “Rad Stays Rad” below.