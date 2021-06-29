Menu
Succession Season 3 Coming This Fall

Season 2 concluded in 2019

succession season 3 release date fall hbo
Succession (HBO)
June 29, 2021 | 2:22pm ET

    After Season 2 of Succession ended with a twist, fans will finally get to see the fallout in Season 3.  HBO’s beloved satire will return with new episodes sometime this fall, the network’s chief content officer, Casey Bloys, announced on Tuesday.

    Season 2 finished airing in October of 2019, and Season 3 was among the many productions delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s frustrating for viewers because the show ended on a family-shattering moment, with Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) refusing to fall on his sword and instead stabbing his father (Brian Cox) in the back.

    According to an official description, “Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy begins Season 3 in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.”

    Season 2 was well-received, earning Emmy Awards for Outstanding Dramatic Series, Outstanding Actor for Jeremy Strong, Outstanding Directing, and Outstanding Writing. The series also stars Brian Cox, Hiam Abbass, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, and Peter Friedman. As previously reported, Season 3 will add Alexander Skarsgard and Adrien Brody to the cast.

Succession Season 3 Coming This Fall

