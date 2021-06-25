Jensen Ackles Producing Supernatural Prequel The Winchesters

After one of the longest, bloodiest runs in television history, the world of Supernatural is set to rise again. As Deadline reports, the new prequel The Winchesters will flesh out the mythology of John and Mary Winchester, parents of original heroes Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles).

Supernatural proved to be unkillable on its 15 year run, and even when it concluded in November of 2020, the talent seemed confident in a return. “I do feel like this isn’t the long goodbye,” Ackles said last year. But only he could guess how short a sayonara it would be.

Ackles will produce The Winchesters alongside his wife Danneel, who played the recurring angel Anael on the original. As his character Dean, he will also lend his voice to narration that will frame John and Mary’s adventures. Former Supernatural co-executive producer Robbie Thompson will write and produce.

Related Video

Both John and Mary appeared on the show, with different actors handling them at various points in the timeline. None of them were mentioned in the announcement, and it seems likely that new thespians will be chosen for the work. The show is described as “the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.” In addition to them meeting and making babies, fans will be looking for the origin story of Baby, the 1967 Chevrolet Impala that is eventually passed on to Dean.

“After Supernatural wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn’t over. Because like we say in the show, ‘nothing ever really ends, does it?’,” Ackles said. “When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey.”

The Winchesters looks destined for Supernatural‘s old home on The CW. No timetable has been set for filming or release. Until the franchise returns to life, revisit Supernatural’s top 15 episodes and 15 greatest needle drops.