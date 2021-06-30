Supreme Partners with Butthole Surfers for Clothing Collection

Supreme has launched a new collaboration with none other than Butthole Surfers.

The collection can only be described as chaotic, effectively capturing the aesthetic of the Texas-based experimental rock band with its graphics featuring clowns, skulls and, well, literal crotch shots.

“Over nearly four decades, Butthole Surfers have developed an experimental, darkly humorous sound that incorporates punk, psych, sludge metal, electronic noise and non-traditional instruments. Butthole Surfers are known for their chaotic live performances, absurd lyricism and album artwork (which the band designs themselves),” the streetwear brand wrote on Instagram to announce the collab.

While Supreme typically caters to the generation of influencers ready to get their hands on the coolest, most exclusive merchandise possible, the Butthole Surfers drop left many unfamiliar with the band’s discography — like 1984’s Psychic… Powerless… Another Man’s Sac and 1986’s Rembrandt Pussyhorse — scratching their heads.

“Supreme droppin a shirt with “Butthole Surfers” on it like why would anyone want that shirt dawg?” one Twitter user wrote, while another commented on Instagram, “The children don’t know what this is.”

Featuring one button-up, a hooded sweatshirt and four different t-shirt designs, the Supreme x Butthole Surfers collection will be available in stores and on Supreme’s website July 1st. Get a sneak peek at the slightly NSFW designs below.

Following a lengthy hiatus after their 2001 album Weird Revolution, the punk rock outfit has gone through various off- and on-again reunions over the years, most recently reuniting in 2017 to announce they were working on new music. Meanwhile bassist Jeff Pinkus has stayed busy playing for the Melvins, including a medley of Butthole Surfers’ 1986 track “Moving to Florida” and James Gang’s “Stop” on that band’s 2018 album Pinkus Abortion Technician.