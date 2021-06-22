Menu
Tame Impala Announce Rescheduled 2021 North American Tour Dates

After two cancellations, Tame Impala are finally playing North America this fall

Tame Impala, photo by Philip Cosores
June 22, 2021 | 2:07pm ET

    Kevin Parker is putting on his lab coat and going on tour. The Tame Impala mastermind has announced rescheduled “Phase I Rushium® Trials” — aka, the band’s North American tour that is finally going down in 2021. The “trials,” as indicated by the press release, will begin this September at Bonnaroo. The news was teased by a clip Tame Impala shared yesterday, showing Parker touring a medical lab.

    After releasing their last album, The Slow Rush, in February 2020, Parker and company were forced to cancel the tour behind it due to the coronavirus. They were supposed to hit North America this summer, but those dates got postponed, too. Now, a year and a half after The Slow Rush’s release, we’ll finally have the chance to hear it in person — er, we mean, participate in Phase I trials of Rushium®. Tickets for the rescheduled dates will be honored, and refunds will be exchanged for canceled dates. See the updated schedule below, and get tickets through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

    Despite the pandemic, Parker managed to keep himself busy last year. Tame Impala performed the inaugural at-home Tiny Desk Concert last August, and rocked a set in an empty soccer stadium in October. Back in March, Tame Impala played a sold-out concert in Australia, marking one of the first “normal” live music performances since the pandemic began.

    Tame Impala 2021 Tour Dates:
    09/04 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
    09/07 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
    09/10 — George, WA @ The Gorge
    09/12 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    09/15 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
    09/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival
    09/18 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
    09/20 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    09/23 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    09/25 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival
    09/28 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    10/31 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival
    11/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    11/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    11/07 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
    11/09 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    TBD — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

