Tame Impala Announce Rescheduled 2021 North American Tour Dates

Kevin Parker is putting on his lab coat and going on tour. The Tame Impala mastermind has announced rescheduled “Phase I Rushium® Trials” — aka, the band’s North American tour that is finally going down in 2021. The “trials,” as indicated by the press release, will begin this September at Bonnaroo. The news was teased by a clip Tame Impala shared yesterday, showing Parker touring a medical lab.

After releasing their last album, The Slow Rush, in February 2020, Parker and company were forced to cancel the tour behind it due to the coronavirus. They were supposed to hit North America this summer, but those dates got postponed, too. Now, a year and a half after The Slow Rush’s release, we’ll finally have the chance to hear it in person — er, we mean, participate in Phase I trials of Rushium®. Tickets for the rescheduled dates will be honored, and refunds will be exchanged for canceled dates. See the updated schedule below, and get tickets through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

Despite the pandemic, Parker managed to keep himself busy last year. Tame Impala performed the inaugural at-home Tiny Desk Concert last August, and rocked a set in an empty soccer stadium in October. Back in March, Tame Impala played a sold-out concert in Australia, marking one of the first “normal” live music performances since the pandemic began.

Tame Impala 2021 Tour Dates:

09/04 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

09/07 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

09/10 — George, WA @ The Gorge

09/12 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

09/15 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

09/18 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

09/20 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

09/23 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/25 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

09/28 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/31 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

11/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

11/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

11/07 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

11/09 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

TBD — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena