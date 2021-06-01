Taylor Swift Joins Stacked Cast of David O. Russell’s New Film

Until today, you might have thought that Taylor Swift was one of the very few famous people who had not been cast in David O. Russell’s upcoming new movie, but you’d’ve been wrong. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, not only will T-Swift have a part in the untitled project, but it has already wrapped filming in Los Angeles.

Russell’s first flick since 2015’s Joy had previously announced Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington as the leads, with a supporting cast that includes Rami Malek, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, Timothy Olyphant, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldana, Michael Shannon, and Anya Taylor-Joy. So far, no release date has been set.

Few details are known at this time, and it’s unclear if Swift will be playing a fictionalized version of herself, as Shania Twain famously did in Russell’s I Heart Huckabees. But Swift knows her way around a Hollywood set, even if the results haven’t always been inspiring. Her last film role came in the cinematic litterbox of 2019’s Cats, and she previously appeared in 2014’s The Giver and 2010’s Valentine’s Day. Last year, she released two albums: folklore, which won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year, and evermore, which just broke the weekly vinyl sales record.

