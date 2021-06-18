Taylor Swift Announces Re-Recorded, Expanded Version of Red

Taylor Swift has revealed that Red is the next album to be released as part of her ongoing re-recording series. As expected, it’s called Red (Taylor’s Version) and it’s due out November 19th.

When sharing the news online over social media, Swift disclosed that Red (Taylor’s Version) will mark the first time ever than fans will be able to “hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red” when it was originally released in 2012 — but now, of course, re-recorded so that Swift can retain the full rights to her own music. “And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long,” she added.

“Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person. It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end,” said Swift in a statement. “Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators. And I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way.”

Pre-orders for a digital copy of Red (Taylor’s Version) are currently ongoing over at Swift’s website. Check out the full statement she released when announcing the news below.

In April, Swift released Fearless (Taylor’s Version), her re-recording of her 2008 sophomore LP. It spans 27 tracks in total and includes new features from Maren Morris and Keith Urban, plus a fresh version of “Breathe” with Colbie Caillat. Ahead of its release, Swift gave fans a sneak peak with “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)”, the Morris-assisted “You All Over Me”, and “Mr. Perfectly Fine”.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is the first success story after Swift announced her plans to re-record her first six studio albums in a bid to regain control of her catalog. In August 2019, music mogul Scooter Braun infamously acquired Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Label Group (the former label home of Swift) for a reported $300 million dollars. Under the terms of the blockbuster deal, Braun came to own all the master recordings of Swift’s first six studio albums. The pop star, who was unaware of the acquisition until it was made public, called the sale her “worst case scenario.” Braun then sold the rights to those master recordings last November to investment fund Shamrock Holdings.

The new recordings ensure Swift controls the fate of her early material, adding to the list of wins she’s racked up as of late. Earlier this month, it was announced she’d joined the cast of David O. Russell’s upcoming new movie. A few days before that, she snapped the record for best vinyl sales week ever when her evermore LP moved 40,000 units in just three days.

