Ted Lasso Is All Smiles in Season 2 Trailer: Watch

In just under a month, Ted Lasso will finally return to Apple TV+ for its highly anticipated second season. The show is a radiant burst of feel-good charm, and based on the brand new trailer that just came out for Season 2, it looks like the next slate of episodes will keep those good vibes coming in full force.

Jason Sudeikis returns as the eponymous American football coach who’s trying to lead an English Premier League soccer team to a career comeback. Lasso is unceasingly optimistic, remarkably thoughtful, and dependably kind, even when he’s going through private hardships. There to help him through it in the second season is Brendan Hunt (who plays Lasso’s soft-spoken assistant coach) as well as co-stars Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed. As previously reported, rounding out the cast will be newcomer Sarah Niles, who plays a sports psychologist aiding AFC Richmond.

In the trailer for Season 2, AFC Richmond can be seen striking out at a big game, after which Sudeikis is grilled on the press panel to explain why. Soon, he starts to employ a series of new tricks to get the team back on their feet: rom-com-inspired speeches; some good old fashioned signage; and the introduction of his alter ego “Led Tasso” — a mean coach who is, unsurprisingly, not so mean because Lasso doesn’t have a bad bone in his body. Check it out below.

Related Video

Earlier this year, Sudeikis took home the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy, and it was a no-brainer as to why. He absolutely nails his character’s lovable personality, and it will no doubt be a treat to see him reprise the role when Ted Lasso Season 2 premieres on July 23rd. Renewed for the second season less than a week after its premiere, Ted Lasso was quickly picked up for a third season in October 2020.