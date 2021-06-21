Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Ted Lasso Is All Smiles in Season 2 Trailer: Watch

The feel-good Apple TV+ show premieres on July 23rd

Ted Lasso Season 2 trailer video watch new season two (Apple TV)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 21, 2021 | 1:18pm ET

    In just under a month, Ted Lasso will finally return to Apple TV+ for its highly anticipated second season. The show is a radiant burst of feel-good charm, and based on the brand new trailer that just came out for Season 2, it looks like the next slate of episodes will keep those good vibes coming in full force.

    Jason Sudeikis returns as the eponymous American football coach who’s trying to lead an English Premier League soccer team to a career comeback. Lasso is unceasingly optimistic, remarkably thoughtful, and dependably kind, even when he’s going through private hardships. There to help him through it in the second season is Brendan Hunt (who plays Lasso’s soft-spoken assistant coach) as well as co-stars Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed. As previously reported, rounding out the cast will be newcomer Sarah Niles, who plays a sports psychologist aiding AFC Richmond.

    In the trailer for Season 2, AFC Richmond can be seen striking out at a big game, after which Sudeikis is grilled on the press panel to explain why. Soon, he starts to employ a series of new tricks to get the team back on their feet: rom-com-inspired speeches; some good old fashioned signage; and the introduction of his alter ego “Led Tasso” — a mean coach who is, unsurprisingly, not so mean because Lasso doesn’t have a bad bone in his body. Check it out below.

    Related Video

    Earlier this year, Sudeikis took home the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy, and it was a no-brainer as to why. He absolutely nails his character’s lovable personality, and it will no doubt be a treat to see him reprise the role when Ted Lasso Season 2 premieres on July 23rd. Renewed for the second season less than a week after its premiere, Ted Lasso was quickly picked up for a third season in October 2020.

Latest Stories

afi 2022 us tour

AFI Announce 2022 US Tour in Support of New Album Bodies

June 21, 2021

henry golding snake eyes g.i. joe origins full trailer watch

Henry Golding Gets Recruited by a Shadowy Ninja Clan in New Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Trailer: Watch

June 21, 2021

james michael taylor cancer gunther friends barista

Friends Actor James Michael Tyler Says He Has Stage 4 Cancer

June 21, 2021

dave chappelle joe rogan co-headlining arena shows concerts stand up comedy

Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan Announce Co-Headlining Arena Shows

June 21, 2021

 

Pennywise Punk in the Park Colorado

Punk in the Park Colorado 2021 Festival: Pennywise, The Vandals, H2O, and more

June 21, 2021

foo fighters dee gees bee gees you should be dancing madison square garden live performance debut new york city nyc

Foo Fighters Introduce Their Disco Alter Egos The Dee Gees at Madison Square Garden: Watch

June 21, 2021

erasure 2022 tour dates tickets north america american us

Erasure Announce 2022 North American Tour

June 21, 2021

will smith new autobiography will mark manson

Will Smith Details First Autobiography

June 21, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ted Lasso Is All Smiles in Season 2 Trailer: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale