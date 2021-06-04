Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Tenacious D’s Kyle Gass Turns Ramones’ “I Wanna Be Sedated” into “Vaccinated” with Help from Jack Black, Amy Lee, and More

"Twenty, twenty, twenty-four hours from now/ I'm getting vaccinated"

Kyle Gass Vaccinated Video
Jack Black / Kyle Gass / Amy Lee, via YouTube
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 4, 2021 | 4:49pm ET

Tenacious D’s Kyle Gass has reworked the Ramones classic “I Wanna Be Sedated” into a timely tune called “Vaccinated”, and he’s recruited a number of his celebrity friends for the music video.

The comedic musician changed the words of the legendary punk tune to promote COVID-19 vaccinations. He sings, “Twenty, twenty, twenty-four hours from now/ I’m getting vaccinated/ Waited so long that I wrote down this song/ I’m getting vaccinated.”

Among those joining Gass in the music video is his Tenacious D bandmate Jack Black, who prances around in doctor’s scrubs and a pair of giant needles. Also making appearances are Evanescence singer Amy Lee, who gets a “shot” from her son Jack, as well as other musicians like Danko Jones and Toto’s Steve Lukather (who plays guitar alongside Gass).

Related Video

Actor John C. Reilly kicks things off by telling Gass to “get ‘er done,” while other cameos include actress Kathy Najimy and Full Frontal host Samantha Bee.

Joey Ramone prank Johnny Rotten
 Editor's Pick
Joey Ramone Recalls Vicious Prank the Ramones Pulled on Johnny Rotten in Classic Conan Clip: Watch

In other Ramones-related news, it was recently revealed that Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson would play Joey Ramone in a biopic about the punk band’s late frontman. The upcoming Netflix film is based on the memoir I Slept with Joey Ramone by the singer’s brother Mickey Leigh.

Watch Kyle Gass and his famous friends in the video for “Vaccinated” below.

Latest Stories

lisey's story origins openeing theme score clark composer photo by Eva Vermandel

Lisey's Story Composer Clark Shares Origins of the Show's "Main Title Theme": Stream

June 4, 2021

Dua Lipa love again music video rodeo line dancing watch listen stream

Dua Lipa Line Dances Through the Rodeo in New Music Video for "Love Again": Watch

June 4, 2021

john mayer last train home maren morris new song stream sob rock tracklist

John Mayer Shares New Song "Last Train Home" Featuring Maren Morris: Stream

June 4, 2021

together pangea new album dye new song nothing to hide stream

Together Pangea Announce New Album DYE, Share "Nothing to Hide": Stream

June 3, 2021

 

pa salieu slowthai glidin new song single music video watch listen stream

Pa Salieu Is "Glidin'" on New Song Featuring slowthai: Stream

June 3, 2021

wolf alice 2021 us fall tour how can i make it ok?

Wolf Alice Announce 2021 US Fall Tour, Share New Song "How Can I Make It Ok?": Stream

June 3, 2021

Mayhem Share "Voces Ab Alta" Video

Mayhem Unveil New Song "Voces Ab Alta": Stream

June 3, 2021

Jungle talk about it new song single music video watch listen stream

Jungle Share New Single "Talk About It": Stream

June 2, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tenacious D's Kyle Gass Turns Ramones' "I Wanna Be Sedated" into "Vaccinated" with Help from Jack Black, Amy Lee, and More

Menu Shop Search Sale