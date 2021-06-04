Tenacious D’s Kyle Gass has reworked the Ramones classic “I Wanna Be Sedated” into a timely tune called “Vaccinated”, and he’s recruited a number of his celebrity friends for the music video.

The comedic musician changed the words of the legendary punk tune to promote COVID-19 vaccinations. He sings, “Twenty, twenty, twenty-four hours from now/ I’m getting vaccinated/ Waited so long that I wrote down this song/ I’m getting vaccinated.”

Among those joining Gass in the music video is his Tenacious D bandmate Jack Black, who prances around in doctor’s scrubs and a pair of giant needles. Also making appearances are Evanescence singer Amy Lee, who gets a “shot” from her son Jack, as well as other musicians like Danko Jones and Toto’s Steve Lukather (who plays guitar alongside Gass).

Actor John C. Reilly kicks things off by telling Gass to “get ‘er done,” while other cameos include actress Kathy Najimy and Full Frontal host Samantha Bee.

In other Ramones-related news, it was recently revealed that Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson would play Joey Ramone in a biopic about the punk band’s late frontman. The upcoming Netflix film is based on the memoir I Slept with Joey Ramone by the singer’s brother Mickey Leigh.

Watch Kyle Gass and his famous friends in the video for “Vaccinated” below.