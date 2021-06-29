Menu
Tenacious D, Rob Halford, Sammy Hagar, Lzzy Hale Join Ronnie James Dio Virtual Birthday Fundraiser

The July 10th event will raise funds for the late singer's Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund

Ronnie James Dio
Ronnie James Dio, photo via Wikipedia
June 29, 2021 | 10:47am ET

    Tenacious D, Rob Halford, Sammy Hagar, and Lzzy Hale are among the new guests added to the Ronnie James Dio virtual birthday fundraiser. The stream goes live at 2 p.m. PT on July 10th.

    Metal luminaries, friends of the Dio family, and fans will partake in the global livestream celebration to raise funds and awareness for the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund. This will include one-of-a-kind performances, birthday messages, and artist interviews celebrating the late singer’s life of heavy metal and philanthropy. Previously announced guests included Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath, members of Guns N’ Roses, and many more.

    In addition to the previously named guests, a plethora of others have also been added to the roster: Sebastian Bach, John Bush (Armored Saint); Mikkey Dee (Scorpions, Motörhead); Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses); Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne); Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch); Richie Kotzen (Poison, Smith/Kotzen); Derek St. Holmes (Vanilla Fudge, Michael Schenker Group); Scott Travis (Judas Priest, Thin Lizzy); Ricky Warwick (Black Star Riders), and Mexican rock band The Warning.

    The latest press release also detailed some of the performances viewers can expect. The Dio band — featuring Oni Logan and Tim “Ripper” Owens on vocals — will perform select Dio classics, and Lzzy Hale, Anthrax singer Joey Belladonna, and Broadway star Lena Hall will also perform. There will even be a dual drum solo between renowned brothers and Dio/Black Sabbath associates Carmine and Vinny Appice. More performances are set to be announced.

    ronnie james dio birthday fundraiser 2021
    You can get $20 general admission tickets to the event via Rolling Live Studios. Special merch packages and virtual VIP experiences are available, including a pre-show virtual meet and greet and post-show virtual VIP party.

