Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel Announce “The Bay Area Strikes Back” 2021 US Tour

Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel are joining forces for the U.S. leg of the “The Bay Area Strikes Back Tour” set to kick off in October.

The legendary Bay Area thrash bands previously joined forces for the ill-fated European run of the tour back in early 2020. The bands were wrapping up the trek when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in full force, infecting multiple members of touring package including Testament singer Chuck Billy, Exodus guitarist Gary Holt, and Death Angel drummer Will Carroll, who thankfully recovered from a serious battle against COVID after being put in a coma and on a respirator.

Now, the bands are set to hit the road again for the long-awaited U.S. leg. The outing kicks off October 6th in San Luis Obispo, California, and makes its way south and up the East Coast. Spanning roughly a month, the dates wrap up in the Midwest and Southwest. The primary route ends on November 11th in Las Vegas, but the bands will reconvene a couple weeks later on November 27th for a final homecoming show in Oakland, California.

“Finally we are able to announce this suspended tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic!” commented Testament’s Eric Peterson in a press release. “We are totally excited to get out on the road again and continue where we left off supporting our newest release Titans of Creation!”

Added Holt: “YES!! Finally back on the road! This time we are bringing the ‘Bay Strikes Back’ to our own shores with our good friend’s TESTAMENT and DEATH ANGEL! To say this is awesome would be an understatement! Cannot wait!!”

General admission tickets go on sale on Thursday (July 1st) at 10 a.m. local time via Tickemaster, with pre-sales happening as early as Tuesday (June 29th).

Check out the full list of dates and tour poster below.

Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel 2021 US Tour Dates:

09/09 – Danville, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival *+

10/06 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

10/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival *

10/08 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

10/10 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

10/11 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

10/12 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

10/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

10/15 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

10/16 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

10/17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/18 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

10/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

10/21 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

10/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

10/23 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

10/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

10/26 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

10/27 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/28 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

10/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Theater

10/30 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora

11/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

11/02 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

11/04 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

11/05 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

11/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

11/09 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

11/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

11/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues ^

11/27 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox

* = festival

+ = no Exodus and Death Angel

^ = no Exodus