Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel Announce “The Bay Area Strikes Back” 2021 US Tour

The three legendary thrash-metal bands will embark on a monthlong fall outing

Death Angel (photo by Raymond Ahner), Testament (photo by Antonio Marino Jr.) Exodus (photo by Raymond Ahner)
June 28, 2021 | 1:43pm ET

    Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel are joining forces for the U.S. leg of the “The Bay Area Strikes Back Tour” set to kick off in October.

    The legendary Bay Area thrash bands previously joined forces for the ill-fated European run of the tour back in early 2020. The bands were wrapping up the trek when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in full force, infecting multiple members of touring package including Testament singer Chuck Billy, Exodus guitarist Gary Holt, and Death Angel drummer Will Carroll, who thankfully recovered from a serious battle against COVID after being put in a coma and on a respirator.

    Now, the bands are set to hit the road again for the long-awaited U.S. leg. The outing kicks off October 6th in San Luis Obispo, California, and makes its way south and up the East Coast. Spanning roughly a month, the dates wrap up in the Midwest and Southwest. The primary route ends on November 11th in Las Vegas, but the bands will reconvene a couple weeks later on November 27th for a final homecoming show in Oakland, California.

    “Finally we are able to announce this suspended tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic!” commented Testament’s Eric Peterson in a press release. “We are totally excited to get out on the road again and continue where we left off supporting our newest release Titans of Creation!”

    Added Holt: “YES!! Finally back on the road! This time we are bringing the ‘Bay Strikes Back’ to our own shores with our good friend’s TESTAMENT and DEATH ANGEL! To say this is awesome would be an understatement! Cannot wait!!”

    General admission tickets go on sale on Thursday (July 1st) at 10 a.m. local time via Tickemaster, with pre-sales happening as early as Tuesday (June 29th).

    Check out the full list of dates and tour poster below.

    Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel 2021 US Tour Dates:
    09/09 – Danville, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival *+
    10/06 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
    10/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival *
    10/08 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
    10/10 – Anaheim, CA  @ House of Blues
    10/11 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
    10/12 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
    10/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
    10/15 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
    10/16 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
    10/17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    10/18 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
    10/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
    10/21 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
    10/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
    10/23 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
    10/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
    10/26 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
    10/27 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    10/28 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
    10/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Theater
    10/30 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora
    11/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
    11/02 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
    11/04 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
    11/05 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge
    11/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre
    11/09 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
    11/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
    11/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues ^
    11/27 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox

    * = festival
    + = no Exodus and Death Angel
    ^ = no Exodus

    unnamed 6 Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel Announce The Bay Area Strikes Back 2021 US Tour

