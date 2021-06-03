The Avalanches Share MF DOOM Remix of “Tonight May Have to Last Me All My Life”: Stream

After releasing their seminal debut album, Since I Left You, two decades ago, The Avalanches became a go-to reference among music nerds and sample aficionados. The Australian electronic duo made a meticulous record that influenced thousands, including music giants like MF DOOM. Now, the late rapper is getting a belated chance to collaborate with them in the form of a “Tonight May Have to Last Me All My Life” remix.

For his spin on the staple single, MF DOOM turned up the vinyl static and let his iconic freestyle flow do its thing, rapping atop the classic with the mellow flair and witty wordplay he was known for. It’s pretty special to hear MF DOOM flexing so casually again atop “Tonight May Have to Last Me All My Life” mere months after the news of his death broke. It’s one of the few previously unreleased collaborations fans had yet to hear from the late rapper, and it delivers in the most casual and comforting way possible.

MF DOOM’s remix of is one of several brand new tracks exclusive to the 20th anniversary deluxe edition of Since I Left You, due out June 4th via Astralwerks. It’s a stacked release that features new takes on the album’s various classic tracks from the likes of Stereolab, Prince Paul, Black Dice, Leon Vynehall, Sinkane, and Carl Craig, among others.

Related Video

From their renowned debut to the universal magic of their new album We Will Always Love You, The Avalanches have always created music worth geeking out over, and that’s why they went above and beyond in crafting something special to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Since I Left You. As the band’s own Robbie Chater put it in a press release, “Music lovers get it, and that’s what we ultimately are. It’s almost like an exploration of our relationship with the world and with music and, as music fans, what our place is in the whole process. Looking back, I’m proud of this record as a pure expression of joy and love, heart on its sleeve and is free from irony.”