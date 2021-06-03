Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Beach Boys Announce Feel Flows – The Sunflower & Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971 Box Set

Listen to "Big Sur" from the Surf's Up sessions

Beach Boys, photo courtesy of Iconic Artists Group, LLC/Brother Records Inc.
Beach Boys, photo courtesy of Iconic Artists Group, LLC/Brother Records Inc.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
June 3, 2021 | 1:37pm ET

The Beach Boys have something major on the way. In honor of the 50th anniversary of two of the band’s most under-appreciated albums, the iconic rockers are set to release Feel Flows — The Sunflower & Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971 on July 30th via Capitol Records/UMe.

The five-disc and digital box set will include newly remastered versions of both 1969’s Sunflower and 1971’s Surf’s Up, as well as 108 previously unreleased tracks, live recordings, alternate versions and mixes, a capella recordings, isolated backing vocal tracks, and radio promos from the album sessions.

Feel Flows also comes complete with a 48-page book featuring new and archival interviews with band members Al Jardine, Brian Wilson, Bruce Johnston, Carl Wilson, Dennis Wilson, Mike Love and more, plus liner notes from radio vet and noted Beach Boys superfan Howie Edelson. The compilation will also be available on limited edition translucent gold and translucent blue vinyl, as well as a two black vinyl/two CD set.

Related Video

Ahead of the release, The Beach Boys are celebrating the announcement by dropping previously unreleased track “Big Sur” from the Surf’s Up sessions exclusively on streaming.

Earlier this year, the band sold off a controlling interest in their intellectual property, including their name, likeness, master recordings, a share of their publishing rights, and memorabilia to Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group. Led by Love, The Beach Boys also headlined Donald Trump’s controversial New Year’s Eve party at Mar-A-Lago. The performance came just months after the group also played an October Trump campaign rally, a move decried by both Wilson and Jardine.

Stream “Big Sur” and check out the Feel Flows cover art and packaging below.

Feel Flows — The Sunflower & Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971 Artwork:

beach boys feel flows sunflower & surf's up sessions 1969-1971 box set

&nbsp;

Latest Stories

wolf alice 2021 us fall tour how can i make it ok?

Wolf Alice Announce 2021 US Fall Tour, Share New Song "How Can I Make It Ok?": Stream

June 3, 2021

prince new song born 2 die previously unreleased prince estate mike ruiz

Previously Unheard Prince Track "Born 2 Die" Released: Stream

June 3, 2021

Mayhem Share "Voces Ab Alta" Video

Mayhem Unveil New Song "Voces Ab Alta": Stream

June 3, 2021

Alexis Marshall Announces Debut Solo Album

Daughters Frontman Alexis Marshall Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares "Hounds in the Abyss": Stream

June 3, 2021

 

perfume genius 2021 tour dates fall north american america

Perfume Genius Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

June 2, 2021

Courtney Love Bruises of Roses video series cover song stream new songs Courtney Love Cobain, photo via YouTube

Courtney Love Starts Video Series Bruises of Roses to Cover Her Favorite Songs: Watch

June 2, 2021

me rex Galena new song release origins stream single

ME REX Share Origins of New Single "Galena": Stream

June 2, 2021

Jungle talk about it new song single music video watch listen stream

Jungle Share New Single "Talk About It": Stream

June 2, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Beach Boys Announce Feel Flows – The Sunflower & Surf's Up Sessions 1969-1971 Box Set

Menu Shop Search Sale