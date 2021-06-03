The Beach Boys Announce Feel Flows – The Sunflower & Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971 Box Set

The Beach Boys have something major on the way. In honor of the 50th anniversary of two of the band’s most under-appreciated albums, the iconic rockers are set to release Feel Flows — The Sunflower & Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971 on July 30th via Capitol Records/UMe.

The five-disc and digital box set will include newly remastered versions of both 1969’s Sunflower and 1971’s Surf’s Up, as well as 108 previously unreleased tracks, live recordings, alternate versions and mixes, a capella recordings, isolated backing vocal tracks, and radio promos from the album sessions.

Feel Flows also comes complete with a 48-page book featuring new and archival interviews with band members Al Jardine, Brian Wilson, Bruce Johnston, Carl Wilson, Dennis Wilson, Mike Love and more, plus liner notes from radio vet and noted Beach Boys superfan Howie Edelson. The compilation will also be available on limited edition translucent gold and translucent blue vinyl, as well as a two black vinyl/two CD set.

Ahead of the release, The Beach Boys are celebrating the announcement by dropping previously unreleased track “Big Sur” from the Surf’s Up sessions exclusively on streaming.

Earlier this year, the band sold off a controlling interest in their intellectual property, including their name, likeness, master recordings, a share of their publishing rights, and memorabilia to Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group. Led by Love, The Beach Boys also headlined Donald Trump’s controversial New Year’s Eve party at Mar-A-Lago. The performance came just months after the group also played an October Trump campaign rally, a move decried by both Wilson and Jardine.

Stream “Big Sur” and check out the Feel Flows cover art and packaging below.

Feel Flows — The Sunflower & Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971 Artwork:

