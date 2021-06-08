The Black Dahlia Murder have announced the “Up from the Sewer” 2021 North American tour. The lineup features a stacked bill with After the Burial, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil, and Undeath providing support.

The tour kicks off September 3rd in Chicago before heading to the Northwest and down the coast. The route then loops south before concluding in the Northeast with an October 10th show at Irving Plaza in New York City.

“IS THIS REAL LIFE? Yes, thankfully!” commented TBDM vocalist Trevor Strnad. “We are beyond excited (and a little emotional) to finally announce our Verminous-themed ‘Up from the Sewer Tour 2021’! It’s been a long, torturous year full of disappointments and cosmic cockblocks, and seeing this tour come into fruition is the light at the end of the tunnel we’ve been eager to share with you all.”

He continued, “We are honored to have assembled our dudes in After the Burial, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil, and Undeath for an evening of guaranteed fun, friendship, and ferocious heavy metal music. Get tickets now! Everyone is eager to be back at concerts and the tickets WILL MOVE FAST. Don’t be left out in the cold!”

It’s The Black Dahlia Murder’s first tour in support of their latest album Verminous, released in April 2020 after the pause on live music. Strnad also made another musical appearance during the pandemic, supplying guest vocals for bi-coastal metal act Nitesoil’s humorous single “The Abusement Park”.

Pre-sale tickets for The Black Dahlia Murder’s “Up from the Sewer Tour” are available via the Knotfest website and Ticketmaster. See the full list of dates below.

The Black Dahlia Murder 2021 North American Tour Dates:

09/03 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

09/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

09/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

09/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

09/08 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s

09/09 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s

09/10 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

09/11 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

09/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

09/14 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

09/15 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

09/17 – Berkley, CA @ UC Theater

09/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

09/19 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

09/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

09/22 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

09/24 – Dallas, TX @ GMBG

09/25 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

09/26 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

09/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

09/29 – Greensboro, NC @ Arizona Pete’s

09/30 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

10/01 – Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs

10/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater

10/03 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

10/05 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

10/06 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Hall

10/07 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

10/08 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

10/09 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

10/10 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza