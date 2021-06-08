The Black Dahlia Murder have announced the “Up from the Sewer” 2021 North American tour. The lineup features a stacked bill with After the Burial, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil, and Undeath providing support.
The tour kicks off September 3rd in Chicago before heading to the Northwest and down the coast. The route then loops south before concluding in the Northeast with an October 10th show at Irving Plaza in New York City.
“IS THIS REAL LIFE? Yes, thankfully!” commented TBDM vocalist Trevor Strnad. “We are beyond excited (and a little emotional) to finally announce our Verminous-themed ‘Up from the Sewer Tour 2021’! It’s been a long, torturous year full of disappointments and cosmic cockblocks, and seeing this tour come into fruition is the light at the end of the tunnel we’ve been eager to share with you all.”
He continued, “We are honored to have assembled our dudes in After the Burial, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil, and Undeath for an evening of guaranteed fun, friendship, and ferocious heavy metal music. Get tickets now! Everyone is eager to be back at concerts and the tickets WILL MOVE FAST. Don’t be left out in the cold!”
It’s The Black Dahlia Murder’s first tour in support of their latest album Verminous, released in April 2020 after the pause on live music. Strnad also made another musical appearance during the pandemic, supplying guest vocals for bi-coastal metal act Nitesoil’s humorous single “The Abusement Park”.
Pre-sale tickets for The Black Dahlia Murder’s “Up from the Sewer Tour” are available via the Knotfest website and Ticketmaster. See the full list of dates below.
The Black Dahlia Murder 2021 North American Tour Dates:
09/03 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
09/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
09/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
09/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
09/08 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s
09/09 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s
09/10 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
09/11 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
09/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
09/14 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
09/15 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom
09/17 – Berkley, CA @ UC Theater
09/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
09/19 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
09/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
09/22 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
09/24 – Dallas, TX @ GMBG
09/25 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live
09/26 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
09/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
09/29 – Greensboro, NC @ Arizona Pete’s
09/30 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
10/01 – Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs
10/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater
10/03 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
10/05 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
10/06 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Hall
10/07 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
10/08 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
10/09 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
10/10 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza