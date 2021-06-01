Three years ago, Meltdown Festival celebrated its 25th anniversary by handing curation over to Robert Smith of The Cure. As 2018 also happened to be the band’s own 40th anniversary, Smith made sure their headlining set at London’s Royal Festival Hall was something extra special. Now, the concert film capturing that performance, known as CURÆTION-25: From There to Here | From Here to There, is available to stream online for the very first time via The Coda Collection.

The unique set saw The Cure performing one song from each of the 13 albums in their catalog in chronological and then reverse chronological order. The resulting 28-song setlist included classics like “High”, “Three Imaginary Boys”, “The Hungry Ghost”, and “Boys Don’t Cry”, as well the unreleased track “It Can Never Be the Same” and a rare performance of the “It’s Over” from 4:13 Dream.

“This Meltdown performance is memorable for many reasons,” Smith shared in a press release. “The format we chose gave the band a unique opportunity to illuminate and celebrate the kaleidoscopic musical trip we are all on, in a very special venue in a very special year.

CURÆTION-25 was previously released on DVD packaged with The Cure’s official 40th anniversary concert, which took place at London’s Hyde Park some two weeks after Metldown. That 40 Live CURÆTION-25 + Anniversary box set was released in October 2019, and while it’s still available now, the film’s inclusion on The Coda Collection marks the first time CURÆTION-25 has been streamable anywhere. Check out the trailer below.

The Code Collection is a subscription streaming channel offered via Amazon Prime Video that serves as home to a number of iconic music documentaries, concert films, and music-related series. US-based Amazon Prime members can access a 7-day trial now, with the monthly fee coming to $4.99. Sign up via the Coda Collection website. The channel is expected to roll out worldwide later this year.