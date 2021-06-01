Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Cure’s Curætion-25 Concert Film Streaming for First Time Ever on The Coda Collection

Revisit the band's acclaimed 28-song career-spanning set from Meltdown Festival 2018

the cure Curætion 25- From There to Here From Here to There concert film code collection streaming
The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 1, 2021 | 9:00am ET

Three years ago, Meltdown Festival celebrated its 25th anniversary by handing curation over to Robert Smith of The Cure. As 2018 also happened to be the band’s own 40th anniversary, Smith made sure their headlining set at London’s Royal Festival Hall was something extra special. Now, the concert film capturing that performance, known as CURÆTION-25: From There to Here | From Here to There, is available to stream online for the very first time via The Coda Collection.

The unique set saw The Cure performing one song from each of the 13 albums in their catalog in chronological and then reverse chronological order. The resulting 28-song setlist included classics like “High”, “Three Imaginary Boys”, “The Hungry Ghost”, and “Boys Don’t Cry”, as well the unreleased track “It Can Never Be the Same” and a rare performance of the “It’s Over” from 4:13 Dream.

“This Meltdown performance is memorable for many reasons,” Smith shared in a press release. “The format we chose gave the band a unique opportunity to illuminate and celebrate the kaleidoscopic musical trip we are all on, in a very special venue in a very special year.

Related Video

CURÆTION-25 was previously released on DVD packaged with The Cure’s official 40th anniversary concert, which took place at London’s Hyde Park some two weeks after Metldown. That 40 Live CURÆTION-25 + Anniversary box set was released in October 2019, and while it’s still available now, the film’s inclusion on The Coda Collection marks the first time CURÆTION-25 has been streamable anywhere. Check out the trailer below.

The Code Collection is a subscription streaming channel offered via Amazon Prime Video that serves as home to a number of iconic music documentaries, concert films, and music-related series. US-based Amazon Prime members can access a 7-day trial now, with the monthly fee coming to $4.99. Sign up via the Coda Collection website. The channel is expected to roll out worldwide later this year.

Latest Stories

john mayer new album sob rock

John Mayer Announces New Album Sob Rock

June 1, 2021

Fernando Ufret Cartman song covers

TikToker Goes Viral with Covers of Green Day and Linkin Park as South Park's Cartman: Watch

June 1, 2021

king princess hosue burn down new song single listen stream

King Princess Releases New Song "House Burn Down": Stream

June 1, 2021

the psychedelic furs 2021 tour dates north america american europe european tickets

The Psychedelic Furs Announce 2021 Tour Dates

June 1, 2021

 

Nandi Bushell Covers Slipknot's "Duality"

11-Year-Old Nandi Bushell Covers Slipknot's "Duality", Gains Jay Weinberg's Approval: Watch

June 1, 2021

ALANIS MORISSETTE ANNOUNCES NEW 2021-2022 DATES FOR WORLD TOUR CELEBRATING 25 anniversary OF JAGGED LITTLE PILL liz phair garbage

Alanis Morissette Reschedules Jagged Little Pill 25th Anniversary Tour for 2021

June 1, 2021

Coachella 2022

Coachella Announces 2022 Dates, Ticket On-Sale Details

June 1, 2021

Pink Floyd

Roger Waters Shares "Redacted" Liner Notes for Pink Floyd's Animals Re-Release Amid David Gilmour Dispute

June 1, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Cure's Curætion-25 Concert Film Streaming for First Time Ever on The Coda Collection

Menu Shop Search Sale