The Darkness Announce New Album Motorheart

The Darkness will return this fall with their latest album, Motorheart. The new full-length is set to arrive October 15th via Cooking Vinyl, with a lead single expected to drop in July.

Promising more of the glam rockers’ trademark sky-searing riffs, Motorheart serves as the follow-up to 2019’s Easter Is Canceled. A press release vows the album with transport listeners “from this moaning and weeping vale of tears to Elysian fields of rock,” which sounds like the perfect post-pandemic party, if you ask us.

In support of the release, The Darkness have announced a UK tour through November and December. Joining them on the road will be British Lion, the side-project of Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris.

Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins had this to say of the upcoming record and tour:

“The time has come, the walrus said… to put your fookin pants on your head and rock like Satan is eating your private parts with a pointy fork! Yes, we, The Darkness, are the fuck back on tour, praise Satan’s better half… come and party with us like it’s the last orders at the last chance saloon. Which it may well be, but I wouldn’t like to comment any further on that. Get in kids, it’s the Darkness, wot you knows and luvs, plus British Lion – Steve Harris’ top rock band who are guaranteed to blow your socks straight up your welcoming arses. What a night! Delirium! Outfits, including hats! Denim that smells of hamsters! Who doesn’t want that? See you down the front, connoisseurs of the finest that life has to offer…”

Pre-orders for Motorheart are live now via The Darkness’ website. A number of packages are available, including an exclusive orange marble vinyl, signed test pressings, cassettes, a deluxe CD with bonus tracks, and more. Fans who order the album by Thursday, June 10th will gain access to pre-sale tickets for the UK tour. Regular passes will be available via Ticketmaster and here.

Find the Motorheart album art and The Darkness’ 2021 tour dates below.

Motorheart Artwork:

The Darkness 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

07/23 – Ebbw Yale, UK @ Hafod-Y_Dafal Farm

07/30 – Oulu, FI @ Qstock 2021

08/05 – Villena, ES @ Leyendas del Rock 2021

08/12 – Kortrijk, BE @ Alcatraz 2021

11/17 – Brighton, UK @ Dome

11/19 – Margate, UK @ Winter Gardens

11/20 – Bournemouth, UK @ O2 Academy

11/21 – Southend, UK @ Cliffs Pavillion

11/23 – Norwich, UK @ UEA

11/24 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange

11/26 – Reading, UK @ The Hexagon

11/27 – Cardiff, UK @ The Great Hall

11/29 – Exeter, UK @ The Great Hall

11/30 – Guilford, UK @ G Live

12/02 – Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy

12/03 – Manchester, UK @ Academy

12/04 – Hull, UK @ Bonus Arena

12/06 – Stoke-on-Trent, UK @ The Victoria

12/07 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

12/09 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

12/10 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 Academy

12/11 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

12/13 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

12/14 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

12/16 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

12/17 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

06/03 – Hulst, NL @ Eiland Buitenvest

06/10-12 – Derby, UK @ Download Festival