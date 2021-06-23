The Effens Unveil New Single “Punishment”: Stream

The Effens have released “Punishment”, the latest single off their upcoming EP, Eventually, out July 30th via Hidden Pony.

The new track evokes turn-of-the-century alternative rock and is a twisted love song about how someone can manipulate another person while appearing to care for them. “So sweet, closer to me/ Now that you’re weak, someone to hold you,” sings lead vocalist Austin Nops. “Just as ever before, all that you need, someone to feed you.”

In a statement, the Toronto quartet broke down the meaning of “Punishment”:

“Being a caregiver can become such a deep-rooted part of your identity that you don’t actually want the person you are ‘caring’ for to get better. This song is written from the point of someone who is sabotaging an individual just enough so that they are unable to become independent and will continue to rely on their ‘caregiver.’ Rather than using the loud/quiet dynamic of our previous singles, this song intertwines mechanical and organic elements. It is very inhuman in its instrumentation, but we combined this with a vulnerability in our vocals.”

Eventually was self-recorded and produced in the basement of Nops’ grandfather’s house. Drawing inspiration from ’90s grunge and early-aughts indie rock, the project features previous singles like last month’s “Venom Denim”.

Stream The Effens’ “Punishment” below.