Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Effens Unveil New Single “Punishment”: Stream

Latest preview of the Toronto quartet's upcoming EP, Eventually, out in July

the effens punishment new song stream
The Effens, photo via artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 23, 2021 | 11:19am ET

    The Effens have released “Punishment”, the latest single off their upcoming EP, Eventually, out July 30th via Hidden Pony.

    The new track evokes turn-of-the-century alternative rock and is a twisted love song about how someone can manipulate another person while appearing to care for them. “So sweet, closer to me/ Now that you’re weak, someone to hold you,” sings lead vocalist Austin Nops. “Just as ever before, all that you need, someone to feed you.”

    In a statement, the Toronto quartet broke down the meaning of “Punishment”:

    “Being a caregiver can become such a deep-rooted part of your identity that you don’t actually want the person you are ‘caring’ for to get better. This song is written from the point of someone who is sabotaging an individual just enough so that they are unable to become independent and will continue to rely on their ‘caregiver.’ Rather than using the loud/quiet dynamic of our previous singles, this song intertwines mechanical and organic elements. It is very inhuman in its instrumentation, but we combined this with a vulnerability in our vocals.”

    Related Video

    Eventually was self-recorded and produced in the basement of Nops’ grandfather’s house. Drawing inspiration from ’90s grunge and early-aughts indie rock, the project features previous singles like last month’s “Venom Denim”.

    Stream The Effens’ “Punishment” below.

Latest Stories

pop smoke new posthumous album july release date

Pop Smoke's Second Posthumous Album Set for July Release

June 23, 2021

quicksand new album distant populations 2021 tour

Quicksand Announce New Album and Fall 2021 North American Tour, Share "Missile Command": Stream

June 23, 2021

beabadoobee our extended play ep stream cologne music video matt healy 1975 us tour dates tickets

beabadoobee Releases Our Extended Play, Announces 2021 Tour: Stream

June 23, 2021

Metallica Enter Sandman demo 1990

Metallica Unveil 1990 Demo of "Enter Sandman" Featuring James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich Only: Stream

June 23, 2021

 

wye oak Kendall Atwater it's way with me new song music video stream

Wye Oak Share New Song "Its Way with Me": Stream

June 22, 2021

damon albarn the nearer the fountain more pure the stream flows new album song stream

Damon Albarn Announces New Album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows

June 22, 2021

Tyler the Creator shares music video for new song Wusyaname music video watch stream

Tyler, the Creator Is Smitten on New Song "WUSYANAME": Stream

June 22, 2021

Briston Maroney releases new verion of bottle rocket with manchester orchestra announces tour

Briston Maroney Announces Tour, Joins Manchester Orchestra for New Version of "Bottle Rocket": Stream

June 22, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Effens Unveil New Single "Punishment": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale