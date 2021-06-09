Jessica Chastain Transforms into an Evangelist Icon in The Eyes of Tammy Faye Trailer: Watch

Searchlight Pictures has released the first trailer for its upcoming Tammy Faye Bakker biopic, The Eyes of Tammy, and it features a completely transformed Jessica Chastain.

Directed by Michael Showalter, the film depicts a virtually unrecognizable Chastain as the late evangelist and singer. The story covers her early days as the wife of minister Jim Bakker (played by Andrew Garfield), through the couple’s meteoric rise as hosts of The PTL Club, to her husband’s subsequent downfall in the late 1980s amid accusations of sexual misconduct and fraud. Meanwhile, Tammy Faye continued to rise as an LGBTQ icon at the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic while battling her own addiction to prescription pills.

“I won’t go forward lookin’ in the rearview mirror of my life. This is who I am,” Chastain intones in the teaser.

Not to be confused with the RuPaul-narrated 2000 documentary of the same name, The Eyes of Tammy Faye is set to hit theaters September 17th. Also starring in the film are Cherry Jones, Fredric Lehne, Louis Cancelmi, Sam Jaeger, Gabriel Olds, Mark Wystrach, and Vincent D’Onofrio. Additionally, Chastain serves as an executive producer on the project.

Watch Chastain’s remarkable transformation in the trailer for The Eyes of Tammy Faye below.

A two-time Academy Award nominee, Chastain’s most recent film roles include 2020’s Ava and both IT: Chapter Two and Dark Phoenix back in 2019.