The Front Bottoms Announce 2021 Tour Dates, Share “Voodoo Magic” with Matt Skiba: Stream

The Front Bottoms have unveiled their latest single, “Voodoo Magic” featuring none other than Blink-182‘s Matt Skiba. Plus, they’ve announced a lengthy US tour kicking off in September.

The song finds vocalist Brian Sella musing about “possible voodoo magic in the worst possible way” over the Blink-182 and Alkaline Trio’s infectious guitar line. “Embarrassed they found my knife/ Went back and they found it twice/ It’s good to know we both get smart/ You in your head, me in my heart,” he croons on the anthem.

“Voodoo Magic” also arrives with a hilariously animated visual, depicting a pair of cartoon people trudging through a particularly unlucky day involving a cracked tooth, electrocution, an ambulance ride, walking up stairs in rollerblades and being cut out of the will by one very dead grandma.

Related Video

Along with the new single, The Front Bottoms also announced their upcoming 2021 headlining tour across North America. Following a previously-announced set at Lollapalooza this August, the duo will kick off their 31-city jaunt in New Haven, Connecticut on September 14th before hitting major cities including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York City, and back-to-back nights in Philadelphia.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 11th at 12 p.m. local time, with pre-sales already in full swing for members of the band’s official fan club, The Front Bottoms’ Motorcycle Club. Once they sell out, grab tickets here.

The upcoming tour marks the band’s first round of live gigs since canceling their planned spring 2020 trek and subsequent co-headlining summer tour with Jimmy Eat World due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last September, Sella and drummer Mat Uychich sat down with Kyle Meredith to discuss their latest album, 2020’s In Sickness and In Flames. The LP featured singles “Montgomery Forever” and “Camouflage”.

Watch the music video for The Front Bottoms’ “Voodoo Magic” and check out the full list of tour dates below.

The Front Bottoms 2021 Tour Dates:

08/01 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

09/14 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

09/15 — New York, NY @ Pier 17

09/17 — Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore Silver Spring

09/18 — Richmond, VA @ The National

09/19 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

09/21 — Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

09/22 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

09/23 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

09/24 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

09/26 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

09/27 — Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live

09/28 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

09/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/01 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim

10/02 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

10/05 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

10/07 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/08 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

10/10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

10/11 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

10/13 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/14 — Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

10/15 — TBD, IL @ Venue TBD

10/16 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/18 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

10/19 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

10/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Stage AE

10/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

10/23 — Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

10/24 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom