The HU Announce 2021 North American Tour

The HU have announced a fall 2021 North American headlining tour. The Mongolian rock act embarks on an extensive outing this September.

Following a four-date slot supporting Halestorm, The HU will head out on their headlining run September 9th in Indianapolis. The route will take The HU throughout the United States and Canada, concluding on Halloween in Los Angeles.

The HU broke onto the scene with viral videos for their songs “Wolf Totem” and “Yuve Yuve Yu” back in 2018. Their implementation of traditional Mongolian instruments and throat singing captivated soon-to-be fans, and a 2020 cover of Metallica’s “Sad But True” further endeared the band to heavy music audiences. The HU are currently working on their highly anticipated sophomore album, recorded over the past year in Mongolia.

In addition, The HU took another stab at a Metallica track with a cover of “Through the Never”, included on the upcoming Black Album covers project, The Metallica Blacklist. The covers album will raise money for charities chosen by the participating artists — Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Phoebe Bridgers, The HU, and many more — and Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation.

Check out a video update on The HU’s upcoming album and the band’s full North American 2021 tour itinerary below. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

The HU’s 2021 North American Tour Dates:

09/01 – Buffalo, NY @ Art Park *

09/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Azura Amphitheater *

09/04 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater *

09/08 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium *

09/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue Theatre

09/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

09/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage

09/16 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

09/17 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

09/18 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

09/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

09/22 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

09/25 – Morgantown, WV @ Metropolitan Theatre

09/30 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/01 – Dallas, TX @ The Hifi @ Dallas

10/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

10/05 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

10/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic New Orleans

10/12 – Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop

10/13 – Chicago, IL @ Park West

10/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater @ Minneapolis

10/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II (Downstairs

10/16 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

10/18 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

10/19 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex @ Rockwell

10/21 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House

10/23 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall @ University of Calgary

10/24 – Edmonton, AB @ The Midway Bar

10/26 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom

10/27 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

* = supporting Halestorm