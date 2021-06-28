Menu
The HU Announce 2021 North American Tour

The Mongolian rock act embarks on the headlining run this September

The HU tour 2021
The Hu, (photo by Enkhbat Nyamkhishig)
June 28, 2021 | 10:54am ET

    The HU have announced a fall 2021 North American headlining tour. The Mongolian rock act embarks on an extensive outing this September.

    Following a four-date slot supporting Halestorm, The HU will head out on their headlining run September 9th in Indianapolis. The route will take The HU throughout the United States and Canada, concluding on Halloween in Los Angeles.

    The HU broke onto the scene with viral videos for their songs “Wolf Totem” and “Yuve Yuve Yu” back in 2018. Their implementation of traditional Mongolian instruments and throat singing captivated soon-to-be fans, and a 2020 cover of Metallica’s “Sad But True” further endeared the band to heavy music audiences. The HU are currently working on their highly anticipated sophomore album, recorded over the past year in Mongolia.

    In addition, The HU took another stab at a Metallica track with a cover of “Through the Never”, included on the upcoming Black Album covers project, The Metallica Blacklist. The covers album will raise money for charities chosen by the participating artists — Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Phoebe Bridgers, The HU, and many more — and Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation.

    Check out a video update on The HU’s upcoming album and the band’s full North American 2021 tour itinerary below. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    The HU’s 2021 North American Tour Dates:
    09/01 – Buffalo, NY @ Art Park *
    09/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Azura Amphitheater *
    09/04 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater *
    09/08 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium *
    09/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue Theatre
    09/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)
    09/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage
    09/16 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
    09/17 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
    09/18 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
    09/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
    09/22 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
    09/25 – Morgantown, WV @ Metropolitan Theatre
    09/30 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
    10/01 – Dallas, TX @ The Hifi @ Dallas
    10/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
    10/05 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
    10/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic New Orleans
    10/12 – Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop
    10/13 – Chicago, IL @ Park West
    10/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater @ Minneapolis
    10/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II (Downstairs
    10/16 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
    10/18 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
    10/19 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
    10/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex @ Rockwell
    10/21 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House
    10/23 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall @ University of Calgary
    10/24 – Edmonton, AB @ The Midway Bar
    10/26 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom
    10/27 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
    10/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

    * = supporting Halestorm

