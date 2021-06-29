Menu
The Many Saints of Newark Trailer Reveals Tony Soprano’s Origins: Watch

James Gandolfini's son plays the Sopranos crime boss in his early days

The Many Saints of Newark (HBO)
June 29, 2021 | 12:12pm ET

    Behold the birth of Tony Soprano in the first trailer for New Line’s prequel film The Many Saints of Newark. Opening October 1st in theaters with a simultaneous month-long HBO Max release, the movie sets the groundwork for one of the most acclaimed series of all time, The Sopranos.

    Set decades before the hit HBO show, The Many Saints of Newark centers on a young Anthony Soprano, played by Michael Gandolfini, son of the late original Tony Soprano actor James Gandolfini. As rival gangs try to wrest control from the DiMeo crime family in the race-torn city of Newark, Anthony gets swept up in the violence and crime by his uncle Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola). It won’t be until years later that Anthony becomes the feared mob head Tony Soprano and treats Dickie’s son, Christopher, as his protégé — but this story is the very beginning of his rise.

    Also starring in the long-awaited prequel are Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, John Magaro, Vera Farmiga, and Ray Liotta. Check out how this all-star cast brings backs the tense drama of Sopranos by watching the Many Saints of Newark trailer below.

    The Sopranos creator David Chase returned to Newark to produce and write alongside another of the series’ Emmy-nominated writers, Lawrence Konner. Alan Taylor, who won an Emmy for directing The Sopranos episode “Kennedy and Heidi”, helmed the film.

